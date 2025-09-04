How Carter Davis Won Miami's Kicking Job
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sending a 47-yard game-winning field goal sent a flock of people to the internet asking who is this kicker as No. 5 Miami 1-0) defeated then No.6 Notre Dame (0-1) 27-24.
Learning that the FAU transfer Carter Davis was 4-11 in his career before winning the job for the Miami Hurricanes, shocked most especially when the Canes brought another kicker, Bert Auburn, from Texas.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knew that a kicking competition this year would be best for his program and drew on his own history as a player and coach to identify who had the potential to win the job.
"'I've been fortunate to be part of some great kicking competitions here, as a player and as a coach," Cristobal said. "I remember Carlos Huerta walking on from Columbus High School, and you had five-star guys like Sunkib and another couple of high-profile guys here. And then the guy walked on, kicks that last 52-yarder, and [Jimmy Johnson] says, 'You're the man.' And this one was one like that.
"We feel like we have two kickers, quite honestly, that's how strongly you feel about them. And people looked at, taking Carter and like, 'Man, that guy was 4-11 at FAU.' It's like, well, that's like looking at a high school film and saying, 'Well, that they haven't won many games. And, you know, he doesn't have much of tackle. Maybe he's out of position.' Why don't you take a deeper dive. What truly is he, and what is he not doing, and what can he do to be a real good player?"
Cristobal continued.
We thought the operation, the processes, could really just elevate his talents," Cristobal said. "Because, as you saw, that ball is out the end zone just about every time, and it just explodes off his foot. But both those guys, him and Bert [Auburn], and I know they're tight, they're just hard work and accountable dudes that want to win, and that competition was close. You know, the edge was slight, but it was there. We went with it, so we trusted it, and it paid off. And all you can trust when you see in practice, right?"
Davis knew that he could win the job even with his journey taking him around the country before landing with the Hurricanes.
“Out of high school it was COVID, the only option for me was JUCO – then I had a reach out at FAU, he was like `we see you have good talent, come in as a punter and kickoff guy,’” Davis said. “I told him I’m also a kicker, if I could stick to kicking that would benefit me and the team. I battled for the field goal job but not everything goes your way. I transferred to Iowa State, didn’t win that job, they told me you can stay but won’t play. I wanted to keep playing so I went back to FAU, did a little bit of field goals, long field goals. After that season that coaching staff was released, so I didn’t want to stick at FAU with a whole new coaching staff. I saw what was out there in the portal and wound up here.”
Now Davis has earned the trust of his teammates and his coaches. It helps his confidence and the team's confidence as well.
“Now that I’m the guy, I know the whole team is behind me,” Davis says. “It’s not just `Oh, he has a big leg.’ It’s `He has the potential, let him be great.’”
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football news:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.