How To Watch No. 7 Miami take on No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic

Time begins to tick away as No. 10 Miami Hurricanes prepare for their toughest opponent of the season in the Cotton Bowl Classic. No. 2 Ohio State is well rested and ready to play its best football against the underdog Canes team, who looks to prove more doubters wrong in the quarterfinals matchup in the College Football Playoff.

Miami defeated the Texas A&M Aggies on the road in a defensive chess match that allowed Mark Fletcher Jr. to drag the Canes over the finish line with 172 yards on the day. It was also one of the quiet days for quarterback Carson Beck, who did just enough to manage the game, guiding the Hurriacnes to victory.

However, the Buckeyes are in familiar territory and prepare to stifle the upstart Canes similar to the 2002 national championship game.

The Buckeyes went the same route as Miami did this season. They played their first game and went on to beat Oregon in the Rose Bowl en route to winning the national championship. Moreover, the Buckeyes are on the side of the Ducks last season, while the Canes are in the shoes of Ohio State.

This game will come down to an x-factor on both teams, who will have to have all-time games to get the job done for each side.

Miami Hurricanes Players to Watch: Carson Beck

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) makes a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

14 completions for 103 yards was able to guide the Hurricanes to victory in the first round of the CFP. That won't work against Ohio State. It's time for Beck to prove that he can still be an NFL quarterback against a defense that is NFL adjacent. It doesn't have to be the monster game that many expect from him, but a 250-yard day with two or three touchdowns would do wonders to open up the offense against this monster defense.

Ohio State Players to Watch: Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) looks to move past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going down to the wire, it was a toss between the Hurricanes and the Buckeyes for the superstar wide receiver. Smith, in a coin flip decision, decided that Ohio State was better than his hometown team, and now he looks to prove that against many of his friends on the opposing sideline.

Smith has battled injuries throughout the season, but this game means more to him than others might realize. He will try to have a "Jeremiah Smith Game" against the Canes.

How to Watch the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic:

Game Day: December 31st

Kickoff time: 7:300pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last time out, Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten championship game against Indiana in a defensive chess match. They only scored 10 points and were limited by their offensive attack down the field.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset at Kyle Field against the Texas A&M Aggies thanks to a defensive masterclass and a career day from junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Last Time Matchup — Series Miami 2, Ohio State 2: Both faced off in 2011, when the Hurricanes dominated at home against the Buckeyes 24-6, achieving the upset victory.

