Miami's Athletic Director Reflects on the College Football Season

The Miami Hurricanes are focused on the 2026 College Football season. The moves they have made have put them as one of the best teams in the country as they look to return to the National Championship game once again, this time looking to get the job done.

Moreover, Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich loved what the football team did this season. He is more excited about the future, but he reflected on the season that was for the Canes.

Here is everything his said from his desk to close the football calender out.

From the Desk of Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich

Dec 17, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; University of Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich sits court side during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the St. Francis Red Flash at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"Our football team took us on a memorable ride this postseason, advancing all the way to the College Football Playoff Championship Game, where the Canes fell in the final minute to top-ranked Indiana.It was a journey that took us twice to Texas and once to the Valley of the Sun before coming back to Hard Rock Stadium for the season’s grand finale.

We defeated two SEC teams and the defending national champions along the way. Our fans were tremendous – proving that Miami fans do indeed travel – and the media exposure earned by the Hurricanes was significant. Our four CFP games averaged nearly 20 million television viewers, and the championship game garnered 30.1 million viewers – the most for a college football game in 11 years and the most-viewed non-NFL telecast since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Francis Mauigoa and Rueben Bain each earned consensus All-America honors, Malachi Toney was named the FWAA’s Offensive Freshman of the Year and Rueben won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition, 14 Canes earned All-ACC Academic accolades.Mario Cristobal, his staff and his student-athletes should be commended for not only a terrific 13-win season but also for bringing our campus and community together during a CFP run that won’t be soon forgotten.

The best news? We are just getting started. Another highly regarded group of freshmen and portal additions is joining a strong foundation on both sides of the ball for the 2026 season. Speaking of 2026, the ACC released its football schedule last week, and once again, we have a great slate of games at Hard Rock Stadium, including Florida State, Pittsburgh, and a three-game home stretch against Duke, Virginia Tech, and Boston College to end the regular season."

