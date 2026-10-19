How To Watch Pittsburgh at No. 1 Miami

No. 1 Miami has its first task at the top of the mountain against a team that has proven to be some trouble in the past. Pittsburgh is coming to Hard Rock Stadium, and the Hurricanes must prepare for an angry head coach and one of the best defensive lines in the conference.

Pitt (5-2, 2-2) is a quarterback away from remaining ranked and undefeated. But injuries to their star quarterback have hurt them and pushed them back a tier compared to being one of the best teams in the ACC.

However, that doesn't slow down what Mario Cristobal wants to do as the team with the target on its back. Furthermore, Cristobal looks ahead to the matchup and is excited about what is to come.

"And then all focus right now is turned to Pittsburgh," Cristobal said during his Monday presser. "Really good football team, top ten as it relates to just being disruptive, tackles for losses, pressure on the quarterback, high-pressure operation, high-movement operation. Very veteran offensive and defensive line, very disruptive. On the defensive side of the ball, their secondary does a great job holding the picture in there, disguising coverage.

"Their linebackers get downhill in a hurry. I think they're number seven in the country in terms of interceptions. Their offense is top ten in, you name it: yards, total yards, passing offense, running the football, and just a very big and physical offensive line that they know what they're doing, they communicate really well, really good footwork, and playing really, really good football."

How to Watch: Miami vs. Pittsburgh

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) shake hands after the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Pitt (5-2, 2-2 ACC) at No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, Noon. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the series 30-12.

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Pitt in a classic game, with the weather not being a problem, helping Miami get ranked and inside the top 10 to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes outlast Florida State in double overtime after an impressive performance from Malachi Toney and freshman running back Javian Mallory.

Last time out, Panthers: Pitt is coming off a loss against Boston College after starting the game on fire with a bomb down the field. Their freshman quarterback looked troubled at times against the Eagles.

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