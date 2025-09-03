Hurricanes Heisman Hopeful Should Rack Up Huge Numbers Over the Next Two Games
Carson Beck's debut as the quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes couldn't have possibly been on a bigger stage, but the transfer signal-caller didn't flinch one bit.
With Hard Rock Stadium at its highest decibel levels, he calmly led his team to a 27-24 win. And while he didn't exactly put up eye-popping numbers, he proved he could be one of the best leaders in the nation just by executing head coach Mario Cristobal's game plan.
"It was a muddy, bloody night," Cristobal told reporters following the win over the Fighting Irish. "I mean, all night that thing was like ‘Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em' robots. We knew this game was going to be about who had one more shot in them."
That's not to slight the Miami running game - one that helped carry the 'Canes to another historic win, but Beck wasn't to be denied on the night, either. Rather than throwing bombs, he managed the game like a general commanding his troops.
Even with the conservative calls from Cristobal, the QB still threw for a respectable 20-30 on passing attempts, which accounted for 205 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Essentially, he stuck to the game plan, stayed within himself, and executed the plays he needed to make against one of the top teams in the country.
The Best is Yet to Come for Beck
Following the nail-biter vs. Notre Dame, which saw Hurricanes kicker Carter Davis hit a game-winning field goal to seal the victory, Beck is ready to be unleashed. That spells bad news for Miami's next two opponents.
Bethune-Cookman and South Florida are the next two opponents on the slate for the Hurricanes, and Beck will likely put up some gaudy numbers against those two overmatched teams. For a golden-armed QB from Miami?
Those two weeks could help make the argument that Beck is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. He's been named as a pre-season finalist for several awards, and many observers are patiently waiting to see what he can do when he's given free rein to toss the pigskin around.
If Beck racks up over 700 yards and six or seven touchdowns in those games, it will inject his name into the Heisman hype. And surely, it will signal to scouts that he is more than ready to join his predecessor, Cam Ward, as a highly-touted NFL Draft pick.