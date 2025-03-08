All Hurricanes

Hurricanes in the NFL: Greg Rousseau Signs $80 Million Extension With the Buffalo Bills

The former first-round pick for the Miami Hurricanes Greg Rousseau signs a new deal with the Buffalo Bills as one of the top-paid defense edge rushers in the NFL.

Justice Sandle

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have plenty of talented players in the NFL. One of its former first-round picks just landed a massive contract extension to make him one of the highest-paid defensive edge rushers in the league.

Standout defensive edge Greg Rousseau has signed a new $80 million extension, $54 million guaranteed with the Buffalo Bills per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The extension keeps the former first-round pick with the Bills till the 2029 season. Rousseau was heading into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract, but now he has a new deal that should keep him in Buffalo through the prime years of his star-making career.

Rousseau started 16 games last season and matched his career high with eight sacks. He also had career highs with 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 36 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles. Like most with career years, they get the contract they deserve as the former Hurricanes continue to stand out on the field.

The Bill has been a perennial Superbowl contender for the past few seasons and will likely continue to be one for the foreseeable future. Having a key defense to the future of the defense for the next few years will be vital for

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

