Three Ways Carson Beck Can Guide Miami To Victory Over No. 2 Ohio State

Carson Beck was the ultimate game manager in the first round of the College Football Playoff in Miami's 10-3 victory over Texas A&M. He finished the game completing 14 passes for 104 yards, while the bulk of the offense came from the Canes stout rushing attack.

Beck was okay, but against No. 2 Ohio State, that level won't get the job done against one of the best defenses in the country.

Beck can guide this Hurricanes team to the promised land, but first, he has to do these things against the Buckeyes to give his team the best chance on the upset victory:

Limit Unforced Errors

The Buckeyes ' defense is a dominant group with endless and limitless talent that will throw Beck for a loop to start the game. They have an NFL style of defense, but it's nothing that he hasn't seen before. Beck is going to attempt to play smart, and several check-downs will be afforded to him. It's just so he doesn't get confused and put the ball in harm's way.

Against the Aggies, he made throws when they needed to be made, but he could lean on Mark Fletcher Jr., who broke off for a career day. The Buckeyes might not allow that luxury. This is why Beck needs to limit his mistakes and play with some poise, but not to much that he looks like he is trying to be Superman.

Dynamic With His Legs

He's not Haynes King or Marcel Reed, but the little things Beck can do to throw the Buckeyes for a loop are use his legs at the right time. Can't throw a checkdown to the flat because it is covered, there won't be anyone to spy him, a quick three or four yards with his leg to gain some momentum.

This is not to say he needs to throw for 200 and rush for 100. A simple 25 yards with his legs could be a game-changer for the Hurricanes team, whose rushing attack proved to be game-changing against the Aggies. However, it doesn't just have to be him rushing the ball. Moving out of the pocket has worked for Beck this season, making a few jaw-dropping plays. His legs could be a bonus for Miami.

Hit the Go Ball to JoJo Trader

To tell what type of game this is going to be for Beck, the biggest question is whether he will finally hit that homerun deep shot to Jojo Trader on the same Go route that has been there all season. The star sophomore has been open, but time and time again, Beck will miss the throw, limiting new plays and opportunities for himself and the offense.

He has been dying to have a "Superman" like game, even though it is not needed. Hit the deep ball to Trader, Malachi Toney, or even CJ Daniels, and Miami could open another level of offense that has been inconsistent all season.

This could be his moment to tap into those powers and prove why he was worth every dollar in NIL that was given to him during the offseason.

