Hurricanes' Sophomore Star could be one of the Nation's Top Tight Ends
With the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes set to kick off in a high-profile battle with No. 6 Notre Dame, all eyes will be on new quarterback Carson Beck. But it's one of the 'Canes pass-catchers that the QB will have his eye on. Sophomore Elija Lofton, a former four-star recruit and the highest-rated player in the state of Nevada, should emerge as one of Beck's favorite targets.
Lofton, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 230 lbs, is a potential playmaker in the mold of so many Miami tight ends of the past. He could fill the role of legends like Jeremy Shockey, Greg Olsen, and David Njoku. That may sound like high praise for such a young player, but even the experts agree that Lofton is set to improve by leaps and bounds in his second collegiate season.
The versatile TE has been named to some preseason awards lists, and for good reason. Despite notching only nine catches for 150 yards and one touchdown last year, he was a backup to Elijah Arrojo, who was drafted in the second round (50th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, Lofton has the opportunity to stand among those hallowed Hurricane legends, who have essentially turned Miami into 'Tight End U'. Not only do the experts and scouts have him pegged as taking a huge step forward this season, but many of his teammates and coaches feel the same way.
Elija Lofton has the confidence of the Miami coaching staff
Head coach Mario Cristobal has employed one of the more successful offenses in college football since taking over the reins of the program in 2021. A former Hurricanes player himself, he led the squad to a 10-win season a year ago and saw his quarterback, Cam Ward, drafted first overall in the NFL Draft. In many ways, he's got a license to kill in 2025 and is expected to open up the offense even more. And there's no doubt that Elija Lofton is a big part of his plans this season, as the head coach was already raving about him during spring practice earlier this year.
"I want to start with tight end Elija Lofton and his versatility," Cristobal said at the time. "I mean, he showed it last year. He’s a matchup problem for people. And he has picked up where he left off and [is] getting better and he’s faster and he’s stronger."
So, the sophomore will likely be given plenty of opportunities to shine, and based on his track record, should be a big-play receiver. And as one of Carson Beck’s main targets, Lofton should break out in 2025. His size, power, and determination have the coaching staff simply waiting to unleash him on the world of college football. They will get that chance on August 31 against the Irish.