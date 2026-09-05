'I Feel Like I'm In Full Control': Miami's Heisman Hopeful QB Dazzles in Program Record Breaking Debut

The Miami Hurricanes' recent hit mark on quarterbacks has been revolutionary for the program. It started with Cam Ward breaking records left and right in his lone season in the orange and green.

Carson Beck followed Ward, setting records of his own, while also leading Miami to the National Championship game and its first College Football Playoff Berth.

The question for the next quarterback: Could he live up t the hype?

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs off the field after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After No. 7 Miami dismantled Stanford 45-6 in the season opener, the only answer is yes. Darian Mensah has been as advertised, and maybe more, during his record-breaking debut on the road against the Cardinal.

Darian Mensah, Lil Wayne’s client, just launched his Heisman campaign. Then again, so did Malachi Toney. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 5, 2026

"His skill sets really fit what we do," Cristobal said about Mensah after the game. "His ability to read the field and his ability to digest concepts and to continue to evolve is really, really impressive. He really is a guy that we always felt sky's the limit. But he, when the lights come on, as you saw and as you've seen before in his career at a couple different stops, when the lights come o, he, you know, the game for him is fun. It's exciting, and he gets after it.

"And he doesn't allow. You know, we had the one. The one time we didn't score offensively was when we took that shot. It was barely out of the outstretched hands of Coop. So a lot he shows a lot, and he wants to get back on the tape and get better. But really good start to the season"

Mensah tied the Hurricanes' single-game touchdown record, matching Ward's attempts two seasons ago. Moreover, it was his career-best game, throwing 27-of-30 for 401 yards along with a record-tying five touchdowns.

Moreover, this is what Mensah expected of himself to begin the season. It was clear that he had one goal in mind. He wanted to highlight what he could do, along with the weapons around him, and how dangerous this team could be offensively.

"It definitely feels good," Mensah said on ACC Network. "You know, I just want to shout out my teammates; O-line technically clean all night. Defense did a hell of a job, so, yeah, it feels good to go 1-0, you know, that's the goal."

Furthermore, Mensah knows this is only the beginning and expects more of himself in the future.

"Yeah, I feel like I'm in totally full control to be honest," Mensah said. "You know, coach does a good job of just opening it up to the things that I like to do and I think that there's a lot more on the table, you know, Obviously, the numbers look good tonight, but you know, there's always room to improve."

The Hurricanes will have a shorter week as they prepare for their second game of the season against Florida A&M on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.