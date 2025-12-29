Initial Injury Report for the Miami Hurricanes Against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl
No. 10 Miami Hurricanes enter the first round of the College Football Playoff with a fairly healthy roster. The biggest addition back was defensive back Keionte Scott, who had missed the final three games of the regular season.
In his place was a rotation of players, including corner Damari Brown. Brown was coming off an ACL injury and was a lockdown player for the Canes. However, he was one of the limited players who did not play against the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Hurricanes looked to add him back to the rotation. Moreover, the Hurricanes also lost two players during the game against the Aggies, linebacker Mohamed Toure and safety Zachariah Poyser.
However, the Hurricanes will now be without Brown for the second straight week. They will also be without linebacker Malik Bryant and wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw, with defensive lineman Donta Simpson listed as doubtful for the game.
The positive news is that the Hurricanes will have Posyer and Toure back, while the Buckeyes are dealing with several injuries.
Miami Hurricanes Injury Report:
OUT
DB #2 Damari Brown
LB - #9 Malik Bryant
WR - #13 Daylyn Upshaw
DOUBTFUL
DL - #93 Donta Simpson
Ohio State Injury Report:
OUT
S - #9 Malik Hartford
WR - #11 Quincy Porter
QB - #16 Mason Maggs
DL - #48 Logan George
DOUBTFUL
DL - #59 Ahmed Tounkara
OL - #77 Tegra Tshabola
PROBABLE
WR - #8 De'Zie Jones
RB - #21 Anthony Rogers
S - #24 Deshawn Stewart
S - #30 Cody Haddad
DL - #53 Will Smith Jr.
OL - #73 Devontae Armstrong
How to Watch the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic:
Game Day: December 31st
Kickoff time: 7:30 pm Eastern
TV: ESPN
Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,
Last time out, Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten championship game against Indiana in a defensive chess match. They only scored 10 points and were limited by their offensive attack down the field.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset at Kyle Field against the Texas A&M Aggies thanks to a defensive masterclass and a career day from junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.
Last Time Matchup — Series Miami 2, Ohio State 2: Both faced off in 2011, when the Hurricanes dominated at home against the Buckeyes 24-6, achieving the upset victory.
