Initial Injury Report for the Miami Hurricanes Against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes enter the first round of the College Football Playoff with a fairly healthy roster. The biggest addition back was defensive back Keionte Scott, who had missed the final three games of the regular season.

In his place was a rotation of players, including corner Damari Brown. Brown was coming off an ACL injury and was a lockdown player for the Canes. However, he was one of the limited players who did not play against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Hurricanes looked to add him back to the rotation. Moreover, the Hurricanes also lost two players during the game against the Aggies, linebacker Mohamed Toure and safety Zachariah Poyser.

Injury Report for the Cotton Bowl Classic | CFP

However, the Hurricanes will now be without Brown for the second straight week. They will also be without linebacker Malik Bryant and wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw, with defensive lineman Donta Simpson listed as doubtful for the game.

The positive news is that the Hurricanes will have Posyer and Toure back, while the Buckeyes are dealing with several injuries.

Miami Hurricanes Injury Report:

OUT

DB #2 Damari Brown

LB - #9 Malik Bryant

WR - #13 Daylyn Upshaw

DOUBTFUL

DL - #93 Donta Simpson

Ohio State Injury Report:

OUT

S - #9 Malik Hartford

WR - #11 Quincy Porter

QB - #16 Mason Maggs

DL - #48 Logan George

DOUBTFUL

DL - #59 Ahmed Tounkara

OL - #77 Tegra Tshabola

PROBABLE

WR - #8 De'Zie Jones

RB - #21 Anthony Rogers

S - #24 Deshawn Stewart

S - #30 Cody Haddad

DL - #53 Will Smith Jr.

OL - #73 Devontae Armstrong

How to Watch the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic:

Game Day: December 31st

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last time out, Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten championship game against Indiana in a defensive chess match. They only scored 10 points and were limited by their offensive attack down the field.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset at Kyle Field against the Texas A&M Aggies thanks to a defensive masterclass and a career day from junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Last Time Matchup — Series Miami 2, Ohio State 2: Both faced off in 2011, when the Hurricanes dominated at home against the Buckeyes 24-6, achieving the upset victory.

