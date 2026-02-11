10 Miami Hurricanes set to Light the 2026 NFL Draft Combine A Blaze

The Miami Hurricanes continue to make a case for one of the most talented teams in the country in the 2025 season.

For most, they return for another year, preparing to finish the job, while some look to achieve their goals by playing in the NFL.

The Hurricanes had 10 player invited to the 2025 Draft Scouting Comibine, and they run it back for another year with 10 more invites headlined by Carson Beck, Francis Mauigoa, and Rueben Bain Jr.

Carson Beck, QB

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Beck is going under the radar and could creep up many draft boards. He threw for 3,813 yards and led Miami to the national championship last season. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. slotted Beck as his QB6 on his latest big board.

CJ Daniels, WR

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Daniels became a steady piece in Miami's receiver room in 2025, finishing with 50 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns. He was great for the Caens when healthy, but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Daniels has been slotted as a round five player in the pre-draft process.

Markel Bell, OL

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bell holds a Round 4 projection after leading the charge on one of the most prolific offenses in the country, which is a good starting point that he can build on if he checks the boxes in Indy.

Anez Cooper, OL

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cooper currently holds a Round Seven projection and could be a priority free agent for some teams if he goes as an undrafted free agent. He was on the side of Mauigoa, where they dominated all season long.

Francis Mauigoa, OT

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mauigoa won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC's top blocker and has started every game at right tackle since arriving at Miami in 2023. He is projected as a top-five pick, and Kiper has Mauigoa as his No. 1 offensive tackle.

Rueben Bain Jr., DL

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain had a superstar season and proved why, after his freshman year, he was projected as a high-first-round pick. He has continued to play at an elite level, and it has only been quality play after quality play this season. He is projected as a top-five pick along with Maugioa, but also has concerns about arm length.

Akheem Mesidor, DL

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mesidor logged 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2025. Kiper ranked Mesidor as his DE4, but has been put in the first round of many draft boards.

Wesley Bissainthe, LB

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) dives to the end zone against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bissainthe put up 71 total tackles in 2025, plus a sack and an interception. He isn't projected as the highest linebacker with current projections as a late-round pick, but he has a chance to impress at the combine.

Keionte Scott, DB

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kiper has Scott as his CB10, while others view him as one of the best defensive players in the country. Some have him as high as a first-round pick, but his age could play a factor. He was a Jim Thorpe Semifinalist and played like a man possessed this season.

Jakobe Thomas, DB

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas finished with five interceptions in 2025, along with two forced fumbles and 45 solo tackles. Kiper views Thomas as a high-day-three that could shake up many things as one of the best hard-hitting players in the country.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Football News: