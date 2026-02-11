10 Miami Hurricanes set to Light the 2026 NFL Draft Combine A Blaze
The Miami Hurricanes continue to make a case for one of the most talented teams in the country in the 2025 season.
For most, they return for another year, preparing to finish the job, while some look to achieve their goals by playing in the NFL.
The Hurricanes had 10 player invited to the 2025 Draft Scouting Comibine, and they run it back for another year with 10 more invites headlined by Carson Beck, Francis Mauigoa, and Rueben Bain Jr.
Carson Beck, QB
Beck is going under the radar and could creep up many draft boards. He threw for 3,813 yards and led Miami to the national championship last season. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. slotted Beck as his QB6 on his latest big board.
CJ Daniels, WR
Daniels became a steady piece in Miami's receiver room in 2025, finishing with 50 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns. He was great for the Caens when healthy, but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Daniels has been slotted as a round five player in the pre-draft process.
Markel Bell, OL
Bell holds a Round 4 projection after leading the charge on one of the most prolific offenses in the country, which is a good starting point that he can build on if he checks the boxes in Indy.
Anez Cooper, OL
Cooper currently holds a Round Seven projection and could be a priority free agent for some teams if he goes as an undrafted free agent. He was on the side of Mauigoa, where they dominated all season long.
Francis Mauigoa, OT
Mauigoa won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC's top blocker and has started every game at right tackle since arriving at Miami in 2023. He is projected as a top-five pick, and Kiper has Mauigoa as his No. 1 offensive tackle.
Rueben Bain Jr., DL
Bain had a superstar season and proved why, after his freshman year, he was projected as a high-first-round pick. He has continued to play at an elite level, and it has only been quality play after quality play this season. He is projected as a top-five pick along with Maugioa, but also has concerns about arm length.
Akheem Mesidor, DL
Mesidor logged 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2025. Kiper ranked Mesidor as his DE4, but has been put in the first round of many draft boards.
Wesley Bissainthe, LB
Bissainthe put up 71 total tackles in 2025, plus a sack and an interception. He isn't projected as the highest linebacker with current projections as a late-round pick, but he has a chance to impress at the combine.
Keionte Scott, DB
Kiper has Scott as his CB10, while others view him as one of the best defensive players in the country. Some have him as high as a first-round pick, but his age could play a factor. He was a Jim Thorpe Semifinalist and played like a man possessed this season.
Jakobe Thomas, DB
Thomas finished with five interceptions in 2025, along with two forced fumbles and 45 solo tackles. Kiper views Thomas as a high-day-three that could shake up many things as one of the best hard-hitting players in the country.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.