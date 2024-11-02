Injury Roundup: No. 5 Miami Continues Without Key Piece In The Secondary
Since the opening game of the season, two Miami Hurricanes have missed action that could be impactful for the rest of the season.
First is cornerback Damari Brown. He has been out with an undisclosed injury but is trending to be out for the season. He was last seen in a walking boot and a scooter. It is hard to know the full scale of the injury because of how close to the chest the Hurricanes tend to be with injuries, but if he were to return, it would be for one of the season's final games or the College Football Playoff.
The other injury is Ryan Rodriguez, who is still dealing with a bad ankle after spraining it in the season's opening game. The depth of the offensive line was an issue last season, but they have helped up without too many injuries this season.
Another player to keep an eye on is defensive edge rusher Elijah Alston. He has been missing for the past two games after suffering an injury around the bye week. He has been trending more on a week-to-week basis but is trending to play this game bearing any setbacks.
The depth of the defensive line has not missed any steps without Alston but having him back could boost more of the production from the group.
The Hurricanes will look to use some of their youth in these positions to try and replace the production that is desperately missing from Brown in the secondary. They will get targeted all game long against Duke as they look to stay undefeated.