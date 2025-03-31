All Hurricanes

LSU Transfer CJ Daniels is Leading the Young Miami Receivers Despite Not Practicing

CJ Daniels continues to be a hot topic for the Miami Hurricanes because of his lack of availability. That does not stop him from putting in the extra work for himself and the other young receivers in the locker room.

Justice Sandle

CJ Daniels signals first down as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
CJ Daniels signals first down as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes Football team continues to build relationships with each other even when some players are limited in practice. One of those players has been LSU transfer wide receiver CJ Daniels, who underwent a procedure this offseason.

One of the many great things about the new Hurricanes culture is that he will still be in the building, helping others while working on getting himself ready for the season.

Offensive lineman Anez Cooper has noticed how Daniels has been leading the receiver locker room and praises his work ethic.

"He isn't really practicing right now, but I think C.J. Daniels does a really good job of keeping the receivers on track," Cooper said. "He is here early in the morning at six in the morning and has the receivers catching juggs. Even though he isn't practicing, he makes sure all the receivers know what they are doing. I think he has been a good pick up and is bringing leadership to that receiver room."

Daniels is the older receiver in the room. He has a new standard to uphold, especially coming from a school like LSU that breeds NFL wide receivers. Some of those skills and teaching methods will hopefully translate to the younger receivers of the Hurricanes who are making early impressions during spring practice.

A timetable isn't known for Daniels yet, but throw him in the same category as Carson Beck. They are still working on coming back and finding a way to build themselves back up after going through procedures in the offseason. They should be ready by the time summer camp arrives for the full offensive to finally get to working on the things to bring another successful season for the Hurricanes.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football