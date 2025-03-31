LSU Transfer CJ Daniels is Leading the Young Miami Receivers Despite Not Practicing
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes Football team continues to build relationships with each other even when some players are limited in practice. One of those players has been LSU transfer wide receiver CJ Daniels, who underwent a procedure this offseason.
One of the many great things about the new Hurricanes culture is that he will still be in the building, helping others while working on getting himself ready for the season.
Offensive lineman Anez Cooper has noticed how Daniels has been leading the receiver locker room and praises his work ethic.
"He isn't really practicing right now, but I think C.J. Daniels does a really good job of keeping the receivers on track," Cooper said. "He is here early in the morning at six in the morning and has the receivers catching juggs. Even though he isn't practicing, he makes sure all the receivers know what they are doing. I think he has been a good pick up and is bringing leadership to that receiver room."
Daniels is the older receiver in the room. He has a new standard to uphold, especially coming from a school like LSU that breeds NFL wide receivers. Some of those skills and teaching methods will hopefully translate to the younger receivers of the Hurricanes who are making early impressions during spring practice.
A timetable isn't known for Daniels yet, but throw him in the same category as Carson Beck. They are still working on coming back and finding a way to build themselves back up after going through procedures in the offseason. They should be ready by the time summer camp arrives for the full offensive to finally get to working on the things to bring another successful season for the Hurricanes.