Major Takeaways from No. 10 Miami's Dominant Second Half Victory over Stanford
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are back in the win column, but it was a rough first half for the team that has national championship aspirations.
The first half saw the bad of the Canes, with the second half showing the flip that needed to happen against a team they were favored by 28.5 points.
Even with the 42-7 victory, the Canes still have some questions that need to be answered as they prepare for the SMU Mustangs.
The Issue With the Run Game
Ever since the fourth quarter of Florida State, the Miami Hurricanes' offense has been awful, and it didn’t stop here, at least for the first half. UM struggles with the inside run from time to time, and it's because of center James Brockermeyer.
This is not saying he hasn't had a great season. He is a great pass protector, but when it's time to get downhill and push some people around, he is usually the odd man out if you look at the line of scrimmage.
When the offensive line and Mario Cristobal rave about execution, those little things fall on him, starting with the run game. Miami wants to bully teams and take their will by consistently pounding the ball, but when one approach isn't working, it has to change.
Malachi Toney Save the U
Without Malachi Toney, there is a reality that the Hurricanes are 2-4. He is better than everyone on the field right now, and without a doubt, he is playing some of the best ball in the country.
Play after play, and catch after catch, he is consistently playing at another level. They say better athletes get the job done, and he is getting more than whatever NIL Miami is currently paying him. He will likely demand more during the off-season because everyone will be after him.
Without Mesidor, Miami's Defense was Just Fine
The first drive was just a woopise from this stout Miami Hurricanes defense. Even without one of their star edge rushers, they were able to adjust and only give up four first downs for the rest of the ball game.
The first drive typically ends up being a simple chess move for defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, and after the first drive against the Cardinal, he had checkmate. The defense forced two turnovers and limited the West Coast team from getting past the 50-yard line after the first drive.
Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot played great football for the team as they continue to have their reps increase over the next few games.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.