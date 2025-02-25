Mario Cristobal Knows that Miami 'is Just Getting Started'
Mario Cristobal is ready to compete for an ACC Championship and possibly a National Championship.
It all started in the offseason with the acquisition of quarterback Carson Beck and revamping the entire defensive staff and player personnel in the secondary. But if you ask him, he would say it started once he returned to Miami in 2022.
The Miami Hurricanes were highlighted on ESPN's SportsCenter as the Hurricanes are set to take on No. 2 Duke at home at the Watsco Center at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Basketball might be the main focus but Cristobal joined ESPN anchor Christine Williamson to talk about the 2025 season.
"Oh we're just getting started," Cristobal said. "The vision coming here was about taking the right steps and doing it so we could build Miami to sustain greatness and we are full throttle working ourselves to a point where we can content and win championships on a yearly basis."
Yearly, Cristobal is excited to take the next step in elevating his program. That next step is an ACC Championship game appearance. This season, he knows how hard the players are working as he pushes them harder than ever before.
"To elevate and take another step," Cristobal said. "You know the hard work of our players, our attitude, their competitiveness, their willingness to be pushed and push themselves, that excites me. These guys have taken to the offseason like a team with a chip on its shoulders and we are going to push them and push them hard."
Spring practice is soon underway for the Hurricanes as the goals of being in the College Football Playoff loom large over this historic program.
More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.