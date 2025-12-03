Miami Hurricanes National Signing Day Notebook: Who is a Cane and Who Is Not?

For some, this is the most important time of the year. For the Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal, recruiting has always been one of the biggest reasons that the school is where they is now.

Miami is looking to ink another top-10 class as well as the top class in the ACC for the fourth year in a row. The level of players being brought in has been evident as the Canes have finished with back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2002-2003.

It is the perfect selling point for this team as they look to keep some of the top names in the country in Coral Gables.

Who has Signed?

OT Jackson Cantwell

SIGNED | 6'7.5", 315 lbs | Nixa High School | Nixa, MO | Composite five-star, No. 4 overall nationally

Cantwell is the crown jewel of the class, a massive offensive tackle and consensus five-star prospect. 247Sports lists him as Miami’s top-ranked commit and the No. 4 overall player in the 2026 cycle, while On3 has him as the No. 2 player nationally and the No. 1 offensive tackle.

WR Somourian Wingo

SIGNED | 6'3", 180 lbs | St. Augustine High School | St. Augustine, FL | Composite four-star, top-50 national

Wingo is a top-100 wide receiver nationally and one of the most explosive playmakers in the class. On3 ranks him No. 47 overall and the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.

CB Jaelen Waters

SIGNED | 6'1", 180 lbs | Armwood High School | Seffner, FL | Composite four-star cornerback

Waters is one of the cornerstone pieces of this secondary haul. On3 lists him as the No. 115 player nationally and the No. 15 cornerback in the 2026 class.

DL Keshawn Stancil

SIGNED | 6'3", 260 lbs | Clayton High School | Clayton, NC | Composite four-star defensive tackle

Stancil gives Miami another blue-chip on the interior defensive line. On3’s industry ranking has him as a top-100 prospect (No. 86 overall) and the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class.

SIGNED | 6'2", 190 lbs | Manhattan High School | Manhattan, KS | Composite four-star safety

Dunnigan is a long, rangy safety who headlines an upgraded defensive backfield. On3 ranks him No. 140 nationally and the No. 13 safety.

EDGE Asharri Charles

SIGNED | 6'2", 235 lbs | Venice High School | Venice, FL | Composite four-star edge rusher

Charles is one of the headliners off the edge and a perfect fit for Miami’s attacking front. On3 lists him No. 151 overall and the No. 19 EDGE in the class, and he led Florida high school football in sacks.

TE Gavin Mueller

SIGNED | 6'5", 250 lbs | South Elgin High School | South Elgin, IL | Composite four-star tight end

Mueller gives Miami another big-bodied tight end. On3 has him as the No. 170 overall prospect and the No. 7 tight end.

WR Milan Parris

SIGNED | 6'4.5", 205 lbs | Walsh Jesuit High School | Akron, OH | Composite four-star wide receiver

Parris brings length and contested-catch ability to the outside. On3 rates him a top-125 player, checking in at No. 122 overall and the No. 16 wideout.

OT Ben Congdon

SIGNED | 6'7", 270 lbs | Tuscarawas Valley High School | Mineral City, OH | Composite four-star offensive tackle

Congdon is another long, athletic tackle. On3 rates him as a top-200 prospect (No. 192 overall) and the No. 18 offensive tackle.

SIGNED | 6'2", 220 lbs | Miami Northwestern High School | Miami, FL | Composite four-star, No. 22 EDGE nationally

Campbell was the first commitment in Miami’s 2026 class in late 2023. He is a four-star prospect, the No. 22 EDGE nationally, No. 26 player in Florida, and No. 178 overall in the 247Sports Composite.

WR Vance Spafford

SIGNED | 5'10'', 175 lbs | Mission Viejo High School | Tustin, CA | Composite four-star, No. 39 WR nationally

After decommitting from Georgia, the talented ride receiver knew he had a home in Coral Gables. He is a four-star prospect, the No. 39 wide receiver nationally, the No. 22 player in California, and the No. 223-ranked player nationally.

DL DeAnthony Lafayette

SIGNED | 6'0.5'', 230 lbs | Lake Nona High School | Orlando, Fla. | Composite four-star, No. 28 EDGE nationally

Originally committed to LSU, the talented and explosive defensive lineman proved to be one of the best talents coming out of Florida. Something Mario Cristobal wanted to keep around. He is the No. 28 EDGE nationally, the No. 35 player in Florida, and the No. 246 player nationally.

CB Camdin Portis

SIGNED | 6'0'', 165 lbs | Myers Park High School | Charlotte, NC | Composite four-star, No. 29 CB nationally

The legacy commit who was the third commit for the Hurricanes for the 2026 class in early 2024. He is long and fast and a ballhawk. He is the No. 29 CB nationally, the No. 12 player in North Carolina, and the No. 263 player in the nation.

OL Joel Ervin

SIGNED | 6'6'', 280 lbs | Fort Myers High School | Fort Myers, FL | Composite four-star, No. 24 OL nationally

One of the early commits for the Hurricanes who went from a three-star prospect to a four throughout his senior season. He is the No. 24 ranked offensive tackle nationally, the No. 38 player in Florida, and the No. 270 player in the country.

CB Jontavious Wyman

SIGNED | 6'0'', 160 lbs | Jonesboro High School | Jonesboro, GA | Composite four-star, No. 34 CB nationally

Another Georgia flip the Hurricanes landed earlier in the year is a ballhawk who is was one of the first defensive back commits for the Canes. He is the No. 34 CB nationally, the No. 36 player out of Georgia and the No. 281 player in the nation.

QB Dereon Coleman

SIGNED | 6'0'', 165 lbs | Jones High School | Lakeland, FL | Composite four-star, No. 20 QB nationally

Maybe the prize position of the recruiting class for the Hurricanes. Coleman has been touted as Cam Ward 2.0. It has to be shown on the field, but he is the No. 20 WB nationally, the No. 41 player in Florida, and just outside the top 300 nationally as the No. 301 player in the nation.

TE Israel Briggs

SIGNED | 6'3.5'', 205 lbs | Redwood High School | Visalia, CA | Composite four-star, No. 15 TE nationally

One of the later commits for the Hurricanes and another talented tight end that has been recruited to the U. Briggs is the No. 15 TE in the country, the No. 26 player in California and the No. 302 player in the nation.

S Cortez Redding

SIGNED | 6'0'', 160 lbs | Jonesboro High School | Jonesboro, GA | Composite four-star, No. 26 S nationally

Similar to Wyman, the Hurricanes poached both from the. Bulldogs. He is another heavy hitter that the Canes have been desperate to have for years. He is the No. 26 safety in the country, and the No. 41 player in Georgia. He is ranked as the No. 310 player in the nation,

RB Javin Mallory

SIGNED | 6'0'', 200 lbs | West Boca Raton High School | Boca Raton, FL | Composite four-star, No. 23 RB nationally

One of the few running backs signed to this class is the talented fast and physical back Mallory. He ranks as the No. 23 running back nationally, the No. 45 player in Florida, and the No. 329 player in the nation.

CB Brody Jennings

SIGNED | 6'1'', 185 lbs | Mandarin High School | Jacksonville, FL | Composite four-star, No. 37 CB nationally

The Hurricanes see something in the lengthy cornerback who has been a ballhawk all season. He is the No. 37 CB in the class, the No. 49 player in Florida, and ranked the No. 351 player in the nation.

DL Logan Nagle

SIGNED | 6'4'', 280 lbs | DePaul Catholic High School | Wayne, NJ | Composite three-star, No. 55 DL nationally

This is the highest-rated three-star player the Hurricanes have signed. He is one of the best players in New Jersey and has a high motor. He ranks as the No. 55 DL in the nation, the No. 8 player in New Jersey, and the No. 499 player overall.

WR Tyran Evans

SIGNED | 6'3'', 180 lbs | Williams Amos-Hough High School | Charlotte, NC | Composite three-star, No. 104 WR nationally.

One of the best secrets of the year has been the ball commanding Evans. The Hurricanes have been on a mission to get some of the best talent at that position and they see a lot in Evans. He is the No. 204 receiver in the class, the No. 24 player in North Carolina, and ranked as the No. 683 player the class.

LB Justin Edwards

SIGNED | 6'3'', 205 lbs | Edgewater High School | Orlando, Fla. | Composite three-star, No. 59 LB nationally

The Hurricanes need some linebacker depth and Edwards is one of the key players in this process. He is rated as teh No. 59 LB in the class, the No. 82 player in Florda and the no. 697 player nationally.

IOL Canon Pickett

SIGNED | 6'4'', 325 lbs | Tampa Bay Tech High School | Tampa, FL | Composite three-star, No. 77 OL nationally

Pickett continues the family tree of players at Miami flowing. He is a big offensive tackle that fits the mold of what they are trying to become. He is rated as the N. 77 OL in the country, No. 89 in the Florida, and 827 nationally.

DL Frederic Sainteus

SIGNED | 6'5'', 255 lbs | St. John Neumann High School | Naples, FL | Composite three-star, No. 99 DL nationally

More beef for the defensive line as the powerful run stopper will be great for the future of the Hurricanes. He is ranked as the no. 99 DL in the country, the 92nd best player in Florida, and inside the top 900 players in the nation at No. 857

IOL Rhys Woodrow

SIGNED | 6'3.5'', 310 lbs | Boone High School | Orlando, FL | Composite three-star, No. 86 OL nationally

More food for the offensive line as the continue to rebuild the group. Woodrow is the No. 86 OL in the class, the 100th best player in Florida, and ranked as the no. 933 player in the nation.

IOL JJ Sparks

SIGNED | 6'4'', 295 lbs | The Bolles High School | Jacksonville, FL | Composite three-star, No. 84 OL nationally

Another part of the rebuilding offensive line group that the Hurricanes are ready to use. Sparks is the No. 84 OL in the country, the No. 96 player in Florida, and ranked as the No. 892 player in the nation.

DL Tyson Bacon

SIGNED | 6'3.5'', 265 lbs | Hoover High School | Hoover, AL | Composite three-star, No. 114 DL nationally

The Hurricanes see a lot in the raw talent of Bacon. While his recruiting measurements might not be high, they see a gem in the talented lineman. He is ranked as the No. 114 DL in the class, the No. 42 player in Alabama, and the No. 1090 player in the nation.

