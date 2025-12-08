Mario Cristobal Sends Heartfelt Message to Miami Fans After Making the CFP

After defeating No. 22 Pitt in the final regular-season game, the Miami Hurricanes Community was set on one goal: make the College Football Playoff.

Campaign after campaign, graphic after graphic, media personality after media personality followed in clusters to get their support for the Hurricanes out there.

Not only did it work and the Hurricanes finally got in, but it also showed how strong the Hurricanes' faithful are in support of the program. Some head coach, Mario Cristobal, was dumbfounded when he saw how much it meant to everyone.

"That part is unbelievable," Crisotbal said. "And again, coming back to Miami had nothing to do with good contract or fame or fortune, it had everything to do with making sure the University of Miami made its way back to where it was, a top the college football world. So the amount of work, the amount of people behind the work, the amount of hours, blood, sweat, tears from everybody. For them, this is awesome.

For fans, it has been over two decades of pain and heartbreak as they watched their favorite team suffer. Cristobal understood that pain, and now he has back-to-back 10-win seasons in his fourth season as the head coach.

"This is like 23 years of right frustration," Cristobal said. "Now you have to back-to-back 10 win seasons and the opportunity to go and compete and play for a national championship. So I think for them, it's awesome. I think they've been awesome."

He knows what he is fighting for and looks to make everyone proud with how they continue to compete as much as they can.

"You, after all those hours and all that effort, you want validation that this is going in the right direction, and that's what it does," Cristobal said. "It validates progress. Doesn't validate final goal achieved, but it validates significant, real deal progress. So all I can say is, for everyone involved, anyone that's part of the Miami Hurricane family, and some more people that never actually went to school here, but became part of the Miami Hurricane family, I feel awesome for them, certainly grateful for their support.

"All the people that do so many things behind the scenes on the front lines. There's no need to motivate us to go to work for the University of Miami. We're all about being a Miami Hurricane. So it's an incredible blessing, and I can't wait to continue working our way towards more and more progress."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

