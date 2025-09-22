All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Wants Miami's Game Day Experience to Become the Norm

Miami's day started with College GameDay and ended in victory over the Florida Gators.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) after the game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The full gameday college experience was on display in South Florida this weekend.

It started with ESPN College GameDay stopping by and enjoying campus, displaying to the world the resort-like feeling you get when you are on campus, capping it off with Pat McAfee jumping off the high dive, declaring the "U" is back.

The typical tailgate and party that Miami knows how to have, followed. It finished off with a primetime matchup victory over the Florida Gators (1-4) that pushed the Miami Hurricanes to the No. 2 team in team. It is also the third year in a row that the Canes have started 4-0.

This is the norm that Mario Cristobal expects now from the Hurricanes team and faithful. A goal he had set out to do from the beginning of his tenure as the head coach at UM.

"Hopefully everybody got to see what we feel we have is the best university on the planet," Crisotbal said. "The setting for GameDay, it is hard to find a better one. The energy that everybody brought, and we got to highlight our president and chair of the board. I didn't get to see the high dive. My goal was to get there and do it and then return and shut out all the noise. It was an honor, and thank God for the opportunity that we had the showcase."

It started with the fans. Cristobal called on them to be an asylum on gameday, and they were up to the task and more.

"They were awesome. We asked for an asylum and they gave us that. They impacted the game and our energy. They impacted the 100+ recruits that are here today. A shoutout to them."

Now with the success of the weekend, the Hurricanes are back on a national stage that hasn't been seen in nearly a decade. Everyone feels that this can be a special year, as the Canes prepare to bring back the standard that was once set before and look to compete for an ACC and national championship.

