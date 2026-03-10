Miami Returns to the Quarterback Market in the 2027 Class
Quarterbacks have not been a real need for the Miami Hurricanes over the past three seasons. They have hit the transfer portal three years in a row, landing Cam Ward, Carson Beck, and now Darian Mensah ahead of the 2026 college football season.
However, recruiting and getting a few out of high school has always been the plan. In that time span, the Canes have landed former four-star quarterback Luke Nickel (2025 Class), four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman (2026 Class), and now the 2027 class has caught their eyes again
"[Miami] was an offer that I was working toward, a dream school kind of thing. I am excited to see what's up with them and build a relationship and see if it's a school I want to give my time to," Four-star recruit Israel Abrams said. "I want to see where I stand with them and how badly they want me, or where I am on their board."
Abrams has listed the Canes in his top five, along with Florida State, Purdue, Kentucky, and Auburn.
The Lombard Illinois native is also the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class and a top 50 concensus player.
Each of those schools is an interesting option. Outside of the Hurricanes, Abrams could walk in and compete as a day-one starter as a freshman. With the Canes, it would be a clear competition, something he might want to avoid altogether to get on the field as soon as possible.
Moreover, with the quarterback talent in Coral Gables now, adding him could bring more talent around, given an already stacked 2027 class incoming.
Another Top 10 Class Incoming?
After the commitment of five-star receiver Nick Leannar, the Canes have others on their mind that could land head coach Mario Cristobal his fourth top 10 class in five years.
Offensive Line Mark Matthews from Fort Lauderdale has the Canes high on his list of top schools, as well as other defensive players from around the country.
This all stems from the Canes proving to recruits that Miami is a team that can win at the highest level and proving that they are willing to work to be the best version of themselves. Cristobal has restored stability at the top of the food chain for the Hurricanes and will use it to bring in elite-level talent to Coral Gables.
