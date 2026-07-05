Miami's Bryce Fitzgerald Sets Lofty Goals for His Sophomore Campaign

The Miami Hurricanes' 2026 roster has unlimited talent, with some players at the top of the position group around the country.

One player was Malachi Toney on the defensive side of the ball for the Canes last season. He also had an outstanding freshman season and solidified himself as a rotational player all season and in the College Football Playoff, playing outstanding defense and leading the team in interceptions on the year.

Bryce Fitzgerald is entering year two as a Hurricane, and this season, he has lofty goals set for his sophomore campaign.

Fitzgerald Sophomore Campaign Goals

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Jim Thorpe Award

- Lott Finalist

- ACC All-American

- All-American

- Eight total picks

- 30 total tackles

- Three pick-sixes

- Two forced fumbles

- National Championship

Fitzgerald is just the starting point with those ideas and how far they can go. During his freshman All-American season, he led the Canes and the ACC in interceptions (six) while also notching 16 total tackles, 10 solos and six assists, a tackle for loss, a sack, two passes deflected, and eight passes defended.

The star safety is going to get time on the field to make this happen. He has grown into one of the leaders in the secondary even at a young age. Learning from Keionte Scott and Jakobe Thomas will help build on their previous experience, but now it is time for Fitzgerald to find a way to make everything click together.

He has the talent to reach each of those goals and is going into this season as one of the most underrated players in the country. It helps when most of the talking points coming out of the Hurricanes camp focus on the offense and what Toney and new quarterback Darian Mensah will do.

However, others expect the Canes' defense to take a dip, when in reality their secondary is better than last season, and has more experience and depth. Miami's defense will shock many with the lack of turnovers coming from last season.

Their two-star defensive edges were first-round picks, but everyone else has stayed, and they've brought in other talent as well. Miami's defense, anchored by the ballhawk abilities of Fitzgerald, is going to cause many to struggle against them and also helps with each of the star sophomores' goals for this season.

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