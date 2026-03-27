Miami Enters Spring Practice with One Freshman Catching Everyone's Eye

CORAL GABLES — Since Mario Cristobal's return, the Miami Hurricanes have been able to recruit at the highest levels year in and year out. Some take time to develop into star players, but some have shown that they can be instant impact players.

Last season, it was wide receiver Malachi Toney and cornerback Bryce Fitzgerald. This year, the Hurricanes already have another defensive star who is starting to catch everyone's eye.

“JJ Dunnigan is a God-gifted, freak athlete,” Miami safety Zechariah Poyser said. “Big dude, and probably the fastest on the team, if you ask me.”

NEW: Miami might’ve found their Malachi Toney for next season…



Freshman DB JJ Dunnigan has been impressive 😳 pic.twitter.com/6fCHG5fVo7 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 26, 2026

Dunningan has already taken the Hurricanes spring practice by storm and for good reason.

“Explosive, big time tackler, great in the open field, great space player,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said during the Early Signing Period. “Does really well in the passing game, as well. Could run the alley and strike people, knock them back.”

Dunningan was a top 10 safety in the 2026 class as well as a top 100 player. The four-star signee from Manhattan, KS, was once committed to play for Kansas State, but a heavy pursuit from Cristobal and the rest of the staff brought his talents to Coral Gables.

Now he impresses everyone, but he is still young and has to learn even with his raw abilities.

“He’s in a spot where he’s going to continue to battle, he’s going to continue to take advantage of his opportunities,” defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. “But so far he’s been really impressive with the way that he competes, the way he shows up in the building, the way that he’s got energy every single day and how smart he’s been as far as picking up the scheme and then how fast he’s played on the field.”

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (13) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes know that the best will play at any point and time during the season. Toney and Fitzgerald played massive roles in the College Football Playoff and in the run to the National Championship game.

Furthermore, Hetherman knows he will continue to grow from those freshman mistakes and be a big-time player for the Canes in the near future.

“He’s young,” Hetherman said. “He’ll make mistakes. Things are going to happen. He’s in the building. He’s constantly competing. He’s constantly getting better. He’s a guy that’s always in the building, always asking questions, loves the game of football. And he’s going to make the team better.”

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