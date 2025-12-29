No. 10 Miami Focused on 'Coming Together' to Prepare for No. 2 Ohio State

Dallas, Tx. — A sleepy Miami Hurricanes team arrived in the Lone Star state, later than expected, but their focus was on the Ohio State Buckeyes and themselves.

The Canes have been a team that has only beaten themselves all season, and they are aware of it. Against the Buckeyes, their focus is to come together as a unit to play their best football yet against the reigning national champions.

"Just coming together," Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper said. "Just getting prepared. They play well off each other. They're always where the ball is. I feel like we're excited for the challenge."

Cooper was one of the few Canes who had seen the program turn into a contender over the past four seasons. This is his first Cotton Bowl, and he is just as excited as the rest of the team about the opportunity to play in this game.

"I mean, we're excited to come here," Copper said. "I really like the atmosphere. We really appreciate everything you guys do, everything the Cotton Bowl does to create this event for us, and everything that goes into it."

He is not the only one. Last season, Canes defensive back Jakobe Thomas was on the Tennessee College Football Playoff team that faced off against Ohio State. He has found new life with Miami, but remains mellow as he approaches gameday.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Thomas said. "Taking everything day by day and just ready to go out. It's been the same team every week, no matter who we play, we're the same team."

The same can be said about the rest of the team. They understand the task ahead of them and try to remain as calm as possible.

How to Watch the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic:

Game Day: December 31st

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last time out, Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost in the Big Ten championship game against Indiana in a defensive chess match. They only scored 10 points and were limited by their offensive attack down the field.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset at Kyle Field against the Texas A&M Aggies thanks to a defensive masterclass and a career day from junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Last Time Matchup — Series Miami 2, Ohio State 2: Both faced off in 2011, when the Hurricanes dominated at home against the Buckeyes 24-6, achieving the upset victory.

