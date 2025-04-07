Miami Freshman Hayden Lowe Garnering Praise and "Ready to Play Right Now"
He hasn't taken a single real snap yet, and the Miami Hurricanes are eager to see what freshman Hayden Lowe can do.
Every description of him has been exactly what you want out of your five-star recruit from last season. He is a monster and has been battling some of the best on the offensive and defensive lines.
Returning defensive edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor love what they see in the promising young talent who looks like a "specimen".
“That man is ready to play right now," Rueben Bain Jr said. "He's a real crazy guy, but he got a nice motor. He plays with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of tenacity, a lot of everything man. I mean he's always around the ball, he's always making plays, always chasing after the ball, always disrupting something. So he's gonna be a great player.”
“He's violent, he has a high motor, and he's physical," Akheem Mesidor said. "You look at Hayden, he's a huge specimen: strong, built, ripped. But his effort and his motor is what makes him stand out.”
He has started to push the offensive line to the next level, as well. Francis Mauigoa is poised to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and Lowe continues to attack him.
“He's the type of guy that always challenges me, even in one-on-ones, Mauigoa said. "He tried to come up to me like, ‘Hey, lemme get this rep, lemme get this rep.’ And I like that because that shows me that this guy wants to be playing for the University of Miami and he's trying to go against like top tackles.”“Like he's trying to go against me and trying to go against Markel [Bell]. He's trying to get a rep with the ones and he's trying his best and everything. He's a strong guy too, so he's been showing his effort lately.”
All signs are pointing to a great player for the Hurricanes. He will be a key player to watch as the defensive line continues to evolve.