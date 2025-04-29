Miami Set to Host Tennessee Defensive Back Jakobe Thomas on Official Visit
After officially entering the portal on Monday, former Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas has scheduled visits to Miami and Florida State, per On3's Pete Nakos.
It will be another key battle between the in-state rivals, are they are trying to both rebuild and retool from last year's questionable defensive seasons. All around FSU was a bad team, but the Hurricanes only needed a stable defense to make anything happen for them. Moreover, what slightly gives the Hurricanes an advantage is that addtions of Will Harris and Zac Etheridge, who have been star recruiters for the Hurricanes program.
This would also help after the departure of transfer Emmanuel Karnley, who was brought in to be a key player for the future of the defense. Now, the Hurricanes are still looking to fill holes, and bringing in Thomas would help. He has tons of experience and only one year of eligibility left.
He started his career at Middle Tennessee. The Seminoles already have that connection with him as his former head coach, who is the current offensive director of scouting for FSU. In his time there, he developed into a starter, where in the 2022 season, he appeared in 12 games and made three starts, totaling 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and four interceptions.
The following year, he started ten of his 11 games, recording a career-high 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass deflections.
In his lone season with the Volunteers, he totaled 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections when he was put in the lineup. Another veteran voice for an extremely young locker room would help the Hurricanes in the long run, so the addition of Thomas is extremely promising.