Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech

While Miami has had an underwhelming season up to this point, it still has a chance at making a bowl game. To do so, the Hurricanes must win two of their next three games, starting with their matchup against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

This contest will feature a pair of true freshmen starting at quarterback, with Miami's Jacurri Brown making his first career start and Georgia Tech's Zach Pyron making his second career start.

Brown started the second half in last weekend's loss to Florida State, completing five of his nine passes for 37 yards and an interception. He was much more productive with his legs, carrying the ball 13 times and rushing for 64 yards.

Pyron flashed signs of promise in the Yellow Jackets' Week 10 matchup against Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3 quarterback passed for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception, as well as ran for another 66 yards and a touchdown.

Trailing by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, Pyron led Georgia Tech's offense on two scoring drives to mount the double-digit comeback.

Of note for the Hurricanes, starting running back Henry Parrish Jr. will not be available against Georgia Tech. This is a big loss for Miami, as the Ole Miss transfer has rushed for 569 yards and four touchdowns this season.

This leaves sophomores Jaylan Knighton and Thaddius Franklin Jr. as the only two scholarship running backs available to play on the roster.

