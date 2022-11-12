Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Info, Odds, Where to Watch & More

The Hurricanes are on the road again this week, and maybe that's a good thing. Miami hasn't won a game at home since Week 2, and the Canes have come up victorious in their last two away contests. It's possible, then, that being away from Hard Rock Stadium in Week 11 might just be a positive, especially given Hurricanes fans' penchant for booing their own team when things go wrong.

This late season matchup with Georgia Tech is a winnable game. It's hard to say any game is a must win at this point, but getting a W here would be a comforting end to what has been an incredibly difficult week for The U.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Miami Hurricanes (4-5) vs Georgia Tech (4-5)

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium- Atlanta, Ga.

When: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN 3

Radio: Miami (560 AM), West Palm Beach (106.3 FM), Fort Myers (97.3 FM), Kissimmee (1080 AM), Jacksonville (92.5 FM), St. Petersburg (1040 AM), and Pensacola area (1490 AM).

Weather: 60 degrees, 7% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com.

Odds: Miami is a 1.5-point underdog, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History: The series is tied 13-13, Miami won the last meeting (33-30, 2021).

The Rundown

Miami may be 4-5, but there's more on the line in this game than some people may realize. The Canes just lost a commitment from one of the nation's top prospects, QB Jaden Rashada, who many believed had a chance to play right away next season. With his decommitment, there's potential for the Canes to lose the pledge from some of their other recruits. For this reason alone, Miami needs to at least show some fight in this game.

Georgia Tech was an opponent who was written off by the Hurricane faithful before the season even started, but now, the Yellow Jackets are favored in this conference clash. Neither team has been particularly good this year, especially on offense, but Georgia Tech has actually beaten some pretty decent teams, like Duke and Pitt.

If Miami wants to make it three straight road wins, they'll have to score touchdowns (which they haven't done since Oct. 22). If the Canes can put it in the end zone more than twice, they should be in pretty good shape by the time the final whistle blows.

