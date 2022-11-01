Two Miami Hurricanes Named ACC Players of the Week

Week 9 saw the Miami Hurricanes triumph over the Virginia Cavaliers, 14-12, in a back-and-forth game that went to four overtime periods. Head coach Mario Cristobal and his squad were able to turn the tides, if only a little, with their road win.

Two Miami players were especially crucial to the Hurricanes' efforts, and for their individual contributions, they've been recognized as ACC Players of the Week.

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor was named the conference's Defensive Lineman of the Week after a standout showing against Virginia. On defense, the Hurricanes clamped the Cavaliers, holding them to just field goals throughout the game. Taylor, as well as the rest of the front seven, played a huge part in that end zone lockout. The sophomore tackle recorded six total tackles, four for loss, and 1.5 sacks on the afternoon.

Taylor's impressive outing is just one example of what has become the norm for this defensive front. Last week, lineman Akheem Mesidor was the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and linebacker Corey Flagg is 30th in the country in tackles for loss (10).

With Leonard only in his second season, and young players like freshman defensive end Nyjalik Kelly developing quickly, the future looks as bright as the present up front for Miami. If there's one unit of the team that looks both productive and promising, it's the front line of this Hurricanes' defense.

For the Special Teams Player of the Week, the ACC selected Miami kicker Andres Borregales, who sent all four of his field goal attempts through the uprights on Saturday. His 12 points led the team in the showdown and increased his total on the year to 67 points, which currently leads the Hurricanes' scoring this season. The sophomore kicked the Canes to the finish line and then nailed an ice-cold 42-yarder in overtime to keep their hopes alive.

The game was capped off by quarterback Jake Garcia's two-point conversion, but Miami's ship would have been sunk long before if not for Borregales. The Miami, Fla. native is notching just over 82 percent on field goals (82.4) and is perfect on his extra-point attempts in 2022. His leg will be a weapon that Miami relies on quite a bit going forward.

The Hurricanes will face their next challenge this coming weekend in their highly anticipated rivalry battle with despised arch-nemesis Florida State. Miami's slated as a seven-point underdog against the Seminoles, but this is a meeting where anything can happen.

This season may not be the ticker tape parade that The U thought it would be. Taking down the 'Noles, though, will grant Cristobal and the Canes some amnesty.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.