Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Key Matchups to Watch in Week 7

While there is still over half the season remaining, the 2022 campaign has not gone the way many predicted for the Miami Hurricanes. A three-game losing streak leaves Miami in need of a win against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Coming into the contest as a seven-point favorite based on the SI Sportsbook, here are four matchups to watch out for between the Hurricanes and the Hokies.

1. Mario Cristobal vs. Brent Pry

There are multiple similarities between Miami and Virginia Tech.

Both programs were powerhouses in the Big East and are looking to recreate that past glory with new head coaches UM's Mario Cristobal and the Hokies' Brent Pry.

Which coach comes up with a creative in-game decision to help his team gain an advantage?

The two coaches enter this game on three-game skids, and a win would create momentum that each team is desperate for.

2. Miami's secondary vs. Grant Wells

The Marshall transfer's statistics may be lacking this season, but quarterback Grant Wells has a lot of traits that could give Miami's struggling secondary trouble.

Wells has thrown for 1,260 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first six games with the Hokies. He has also rushed for 113 yards and an additional pair of touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller has a strong arm and an effortless release. His mobility could cause problems for a Miami defensive line that has given up chunks on the ground to athletic quarterbacks because of failed containment.

3. Tyrique Stevenson vs. Kaleb Smith

Stevenson is in need of a rebound performance after struggling in the first half last week against North Carolina. He will likely match up against senior wideout Kaleb Smith, who has been Virginia Tech's top receiver this season.

Smith has totaled 402 receiving yards, which ranks sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Cornerbacks DJ Ivey and Daryl Porter Jr. might also defend against the 6-foot-2 receiver when Stevenson is not, and the linebackers and safeties need to be aware of where he's at as well.

4. Miami's red zone offense vs. Virginia Tech's red zone defense

The Hurricanes have had a rough time inside opponents' 20-yard line this season. Their offense ranks 72nd nationally in both red zone scoring percentage and red zone rushing touchdowns, as well as 98th in red zone passing touchdowns.

They will face off against a Virginia Tech red zone defense that has been even worse. The Hokies rank 113th in opponents' red zone scoring percentage.

This will be a prime opportunity for Miami to solve its red zone problems.

