Miami Hurricanes vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Mario Cristobal era is off to a strong start in Miami after a blowout victory over Bethune-Cookman in Week 1. Now, the Hurricanes will take on their first FBS opponent of the season as Southern Miss and their dynamic running back Frank Gore Jr. come to South Florida. The Canes will look to stay undefeated and try to bring home another convincing win.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (1-0) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 P.M. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Weather: 89 degrees, 25% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com

Odds: Miami is a 26.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History: No Previous Matchups

Important Stories

The Rundown

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams and the Miami Hurricanes are looking to start this series off with a victory. Considering the Hurricanes shelled out quite a bit of dough to bring the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to Hard Rock Stadium, reportedly upwards of $1 mil, it's a game they need to win handily. It's an early kick off in Miami Gardens, FL and the Canes can't get caught sleeping by this scrappy olden Eagles team.

Southern Miss opened their season up with a heartbreaking overtime loss to Liberty last weekend. Their star, do-it-all running back Frank Gore Jr., led the way for the Golden Eagles in that one, totaling 178 yards and two scores on the ground. USM's offense flows almost exclusively through Gore, who's also the son of Miami Hurricanes legendary ball carrier Frank Gore. The sophomore carried the ball 32 times last game and the Canes are expecting more of the same in Week 2.

Miami will have their hands full with Gore, but the Canes' defense looked very capable against the run last week and should be able to handle the Golden Eagles' ground game. Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor will play a key role in this one. If he can get into the backfield like he did in Week 1, it's going to be a long day for Southern Miss.

This will be the first FBS competition that Miami faces this year, and with any luck at all, should be their first win over an FBS opponent in 2022. The Hurricanes were able to keep the ball on the ground for most of the day against BCU and fans can expect another healthy dose of the run game behind Miami's powerful offensive line in this one.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.