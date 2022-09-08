Miami's 'X-Factor' vs Southern Miss: DE Akheem Mesidor

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to get back to being a dominant defense. During Miami’s glory years when it truly dominated on the defensive side of the football, the pass rush was ferocious.

Last season, Miami ended with 33 sacks, ranking No. 42 in the nation. Solid, but that’s not close to the championship football that head coach Mario Cristobal is now attempting to establish in Coral Gables. That’s where this week’s X-factor Cane comes into play.

With West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor coming to the Hurricanes after recording five sacks in 2020 and 4.5 sacks in 2021, there’s hope that the rising junior could elevate not only his game, but Miami’s pass rush overall.

Mesidor comes into the second game of the season against Southern Miss with one sack. Now, there is a more talented team in Southern Miss to test Miami and Mesidor’s talents. This is, flat-out, a battle he should win.

Point blank, Mesidor should be in the backfield often against the Golden Eagles. They do not possess the same level of talent as Miami’s front, with Mesidor being the ring leader for getting to Southern Miss starting quarterback Ty Keyes. He'll also be depended on to slow down all-purpose Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr.

Further, even if Southern Miss double teams him and/or chips him with a running back or tight end, he’s then opening opportunities for other Canes like defensive ends Mitchell Agude and Jahfari Harvey, among others, to go one-on-one.

The overall key here is for Mesidor to establish himself as the go-to pass rusher; a player that opposing teams must scheme against each week in an effort to slow down Miami’s four-man defensive line.

Related: ACC Network Power Rankings Place Hurricanes and Seminoles Neck and Neck

If Mesidor can truly begin to make that happen against Southern Miss it will make it more difficult for the Texas A&M coaches to prepare for Miami’s pass rush heading into the Sep. 17 showdown in College Station, Texas. Winning big games means winning with big-time players, and Mesidor needs to establish himself as that guy against the Golden Eagles.

Before that game against the Aggies takes place, Mesidor and the Canes need to handle their business against Southern Miss. Look for him to gain his second sack of the 2022 season and Miami to create four sacks as a unit.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.