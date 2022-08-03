Xavier Restrepo Loves Competition in Miami's WR Room

Entering the 2022 football season, the Miami Hurricanes will have to replace their top-end receiving talent from a year ago, with UM's leading two wideouts from 2021, Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley, having moved onto their respective professional careers.

Third-year wideout Xavier Restrepo is excited about the opportunity that this void in receiving production has created, and he says that Miami's wide receiver room has taken advantage of this open competition.

"The natural competition is brought out of us every single day at camp and I definitely make sure that the guys in the room are competing because I compete with them every single day," Restrepo told All Hurricanes at Miami's media day.

Restrepo, who finished last season with 24 catches for 372 yards and a pair of touchdowns, put together a productive spring.

The South Florida native was a starting slot receiver during practices in March and April. Restrepo also led all wideouts with six catches for 46 yards in Miami's spring game.

"Last year we obviously had a good receiving year, but I feel like this year the guys are so ready and so bought into the program and [Miami head coach Mario] Cristobal that this year is going to be an exciting year," Restrepo said.

In addition to Miami's returning pass-catchers, the Canes also brought in freshman Isaiah Horton and transfers Colbie Young and Frank Ladson to the Hurricanes' roster.

With over 1,700 receiving yards departing from the program from last season, Restrepo is looking to help lead a talented yet inexperienced UM wide receiver room to new heights in 2022.

