Keys to a Miami Hurricanes Victory vs. Georgia Tech

For Hurricanes fans, it's tough to be optimistic about anything at this point in the season.

After suffering a crushing 45-3 loss at the hands of their hated rival, Florida State, a game in which star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury, the Hurricanes received even more bad news. On Friday, the Canes' top-ranked recruit, quarterback Jaden Rashada, flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida, sending shockwaves through the already devastated Hurricanes fan base.

Miami needs a win this weekend, for no reason other than they need something positive to break free of this rut.

The Canes are on the road again in Week 11, this time at Georgia Tech. If they want to bounce back with a W, here's what The U has to do.

KEY #1: Get Third Down Stops

Miami's defense got barbecued by the Seminoles last week, so it's likely that the Hurricanes will have some extra motivation coming into this game. Georgia Tech doesn't have much offensive firepower, but they run the ball a lot and that can take big chunks out of the clock. That, plus the fact that Miami doesn't have much continuity going offensively, means that if the Canes can't get stops on third downs, their defense may never get off the field.

The key will be to force the Yellow Jackets into third-and-5+ situations where they'll be forced to throw more. If Miami can do that, not only will it get their defense off the field, it may create some interceptions.

KEY #2: Rush for 150+ Yards

Without Van Dyke, Miami's passing offense is suspect at best. With either Jake Garcia or Jacurri Brown under center, the prospects of a prolific air attack don't look promising, at least for this week's game. But that doesn't mean Canes quarterbacks won't make an impact.

With Brown, Miami has an extra running threat and he's proven to be dynamic with the ball in his hands. A combination of Brown and the Hurricanes' running backs could pay dividends for Miami on the clock and the scoreboard. 150 rushing yards isn't a ton, but it's more than Miami's managed in most games this season. Putting up something close to that should be a good indicator of how this game will end.

KEY #3: Limit Penalties

With inexperienced signal callers on the field, offenses tend to become less disciplined. The Hurricanes can't afford any sloppiness on Saturday, especially if it comes in the form of a drive-killing penalty. The Canes are going to have a hard enough time moving the ball without shooting themselves in the foot, so any mental mistakes have to be avoided.

The same goes for the other side of the ball, too. Miami's defense has a bad habit of bailing opponents out with a big penalty. Pass interference, face masking, and late hits will be imperative for the Canes to avoid. If they don't give Georgia Tech any freebies, this should be a good day for the Hurricanes' defense.

