Miami Listed As Notre Dame's Most Anticipated 2025 Arch Villains
One of the most anticipated games of the season is nearly here as the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame prepare to renew their historic rivalry on August 31.
This game has many stakes to it, despite it being the first game on each team's schedule. If everything goes to plan for both teams, this could have playoff implications if each team makes the dance. ESPN knows the importance of this game and highlights the Hurricanes as the Fighting Irish's most anticipated 2025 arch villains.
"No Notre Dame players were alive for the 1988 clash with Miami, and Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman was only 2 years old," Adam Rittenberg of ESPN wrote. "But longtime Domers will always view the U as a true villain, and new Miami quarterbackCarson Beck, the transfer from Georgia, sparks a range of reactions. Notre Dame scored a signature win in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl against a Georgia squad that had lost Beck to injury. "
Rittenberg continued.
"When healthy, Beck is talented enough to villainize a Notre Dame defense replacing standouts Xavier Watts, Jack Kiser, Rylie Mills, and others, and appearing in its first game under new coordinator Chris Ash. Early-season games are one of the only knocks against Freeman, who has dropped at least one September game in each of his three seasons as Irish coach. Notre Dame needs a strong start with its two most talented opponents -- Miami and Texas A&M -- leading off the schedule."
For both programs, each team is looking to make a mark early in the season. The Hurricanes are the ones ready to take it next level to restore what once was against the 2024 National Champion runner-ups.
