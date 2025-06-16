Miami Promotes From Within as They Name New Strength and Conditioning Coach
The Miami Hurricanes have done the simple thing. They hire from within and now name Ervin Young as the new strength and conditioning coach for the Canes.
This comes after the announcement of Aaron Feld stepping down to handle some of the needs at home in a better fashion.
"Thank you to the University of Miami and the Hurricane Football program for a great run! I have nothing but love and respect for this football team," wrote Feld in his announcement. "This was a tough decision to have to make, but ultimately the choice was clear. At the end of the day, my wife and kids deserve more from me than my circumstances allowed, so the only course of action was to change my circumstances. Failing as a husband and a father will never be an option."
Young was under the Hurricanes banner during the 2022 and 2023 seasons but went on an excursion to improve his craft. He spent some time in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers and before returning to Coral Gables, after a short time with the Tennessee Volunteers. He also had time working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Vanderbilt (2019-20) and Kansas (2014-19).
The Hurricanes will now be under the direction Young with the help of Nick Tulloch and Houston Owens. Owens has been on the staff for some time, but the new addition is Tulloch. The Hurricanes have been on a mission to improve every aspect of their staff, and these additions will only help the program in the long run.