Miami Ranked Near The Top Ten in ESPN's SP+ College Football Rankings
the Miami Hurricanes are listed high on a new list from ESPN's Bill Connelly.
The Hurricanes and their post-spring rankings has then as the No. 12 team in the country in ESPN's SP+ College Football top 25.
The SP+ factors returning production, recent recruiting, and information from the previous four seasons.
The Hurricanes are returning most of it's offensive line production from last season. Star tackle Francis Mauigoa is rated as one of the top tackles in the country and an early first-round pick. Add that to a consistent offensive line, this will only boost the Hurricanes' chances at competing. The only new additions will be at quarterback with Carson Beck and a few additional talented players in the wide receiver room. Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle will maintain the running back rooms with other additions as well.
Defensively, the team saw a ton of turnover. That tends to happen when a historically bad defense is matched with a generational offense. With new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, the Hurricanes' defense has the freedom to be themselves. Also, the production of a healthier Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor will help the lack of pressure the team got last season. So will a rebuilt secondary that won't be burnt for big plays every other play.
The Hurricanes have a solid team around them and are building what could be a complete team this season — Balanced on both sides and providing key production out of the high-end talent when it is needed. The Hurricanes have one of the best teams in the country on paper and show it against Notre Dame in the opening game of the season.