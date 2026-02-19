Darian Mensah Reminds Mario Cristobal of This All-Time Canes Great

The Miami Hurricanes are fully focused on spring football, and one player continues to stand out more than the others. It has the eye of coach Mario Cristobal, and it has him replaying a special player he watched two seasons ago bring the Hurricanes back to relevance.

Cristobal loves his new quarterback Darian Mensah so much, that he is starting to see some Cam Ward in his game.

"You see some of [Ward's] game in him. He's his own unique player also," Cristobal explained. "Man, so accurate, so mobile. On the run, on script, off script, down the field, intermediate, short, quick game, screen game, making things happen with his feet."

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes to wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mensah does have many similarities to Ward, and why man expect him to be a Heisman finalist and lead the Canes back to the No. 1 offense in the country.

Mensah finished is sophomore campaign throwing for nearly 4000 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Among FBS quarterbacks last season, Mensah was second in passing yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns, and was 19th in total QBR.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moreover, his personality continues to shine, similar to Ward changing the team's culture as a leader and player.

"Incredible personality. That part really hit fast," Cristobal added. "And then watching him around our players, watching him help develop the young quarterback room," because we have some awesome young QBs. And then, watching him surrounded by some of the pieces we have now, there's some special things brewing there."

