Miami 'Restores Order' as Best Team in Florida
Bethune-Cookman, South Florida, Florida, and Florida State all fell and bowed the the kings of Florida for a second season in a row.
No. 2 Miami has repeated as the state champions, something that will go a long way for the Hurricanes not only for supuriorty, but in the recruiting trails as well.
The Hurricanes have dominated the Sunshine state for the past two seasons and it is thanks to the work of Mario Cristobal and the talent he has brought in year after year.
"It is such a big deal, Cristobal said.I played here, and I know what it means to play in this game, especially in Tallahassee. It has been years since both teams were ranked. There are so many high school rivalries and players going against each other.
"It lasts an entire year. It is such an important thing. Being a Miami Hurricane means you find a way to get it done. It has always been part of the DNA and a credit to them and Coach Norvell. He has a really good team, and they play hard and prepared well. But credit to the guys in our locker room because they found a way to get it done."
The Hurricanes capped off the state championship win with a dominant three quarters against Florida State, winning 28-22. It was always a part of the vision of Cristobal to "restore order" in the way of the Hurricanes. He also knows that this can continue with more high-level recruits and players entering the building.
"A big part of the vision was handling business in-state and making it known that we are going to handle business here and restore order," Cristobal said. "To go out and do it for a second year in a row is one of our prominent goals. It lasts for a full year. It has to be well known that we are going to recruit and play at a level that isn't going to be matched in this state."
The Hurricanes will take another bye week to get healthy before continuing their conference schedule. They face Louisville (4-1, 0-1 ACC) Oct 17, in a Friday Night Lights matchup.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.