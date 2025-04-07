All Hurricanes

Miami's Elijah Arroyo Set to Meet with Three NFL Teams

The Miami Hurricanes' super weapon is preparing to take the next set into the NFL as three teams set days to meet with tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Cam Ward is not the only hot commodity coming from the Miami Hurricanes' NFL draft pool this season. Tight end Elijah Arroyo has gained some hype as a potential late first-round pick and likely won't drop out of the second.

Because of his talent, Arroyo has had a visit with the Houston Texans today, will meet with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, and the following day with the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He finished the year with 35 receptions, 590 yards, and seven touchdowns in his first fully healthy season. He has been praised as one of the top five tight ends in this year's class and continues to surprise several scouts. The only time anyone has seen him do anything was during Miami's Pro Day, where he was running routes and catching balls from Cam Ward.

Arroyo was also one of the key reasons the Hurricanes had an unstoppable offense last season. He has everything you would want in a tight end, and all three teams need a talented player like him.

Matching him up with former Hurricane David Njoku would create matchup problems for several players. This could with the Giants and in Houston who need a weapon like Arroyo at the postion. He is the ultimate safety blanket for these players and will continue to be one as the NFL Draft quickly approaches.

