Miami's Francis Mauigoa Named One of the Top Returning Offensive Lineman
Most of the offensive production for the Miami Hurricanes have declared for the NFL Draft.
Notably offensive lineman, Jalen Rivers. Moreover, with him being the only offensive lineman from the Hurricanes entering the draft, most of the production from last year's group will return. That includes junior Francis Mauigoa.
Pro Football Focus have listed Mauigoa has the No. 2 returning offensive tackle for the 2025 season.
"Mauigoa has been starting at right tackle for the Hurricanes since his true freshman season," Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick said. "The former five-star recruit showed marked improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps."
"Mauigoa’s 71.4 run-blocking grade since 2023 is also tied for fourth among ACC tackles. There’s still some overall refinement needed in his game, but he’s one of the favorites to be OT1 in the 2026 NFL Draft."
The Hurricanes will continue to have one of the best offensive lines in the country next season. Coach Mario Cristobal wants to run the ball this season and impose a physical force on the ACC. The goal is a national championship and Mauigoa will be vital to achieving that goal. He is one of the best and will continue to be this season as he competes for OT No. 1 for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Full Top 10:
1. Spencer Fano, Utah
2. Francis Mauigoa, Miami
3. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
4. Jordan Seaton, Colorado
Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
6. Gennings Dunker, Iowa
7. Blake Miller, Clemson
8. Carter Smith, Indiana
9. Brian Parker II, Duke
10. Mahlman, Wisconsin
