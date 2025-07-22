Miami's Improvement in Depth the Key to Winning in 2025
There was a clear void in the depth the Miami Hurricanes had to offer last season.
If you look at last season's depth chart and compare it to this year, Mario Cristobal took advantage of the transfer portal to sure up as many holes as possible from last season.
“I feel we have more balance because we have more experienced depth," Cristobal said. “We have a good idea going in (to camp the depth chart), but we want to validate performance every single day,” he said. “It’s an exciting time and tons of momentum.”
Recieving Core Depth
“Confident in both those positions (TE and WR),” Cristobal said. “Guys that have been here, just arrived, have proven in practice they are worthy, can make the necessary plays, can make adjustments on the run, are mentally and physically tough enough to handle what we do. In five plus weeks, we feel confident they will be in a position they can be successful at a really, really high rate.”
“He’s a special talent, special young man,” Cristobal said. “He has really made some impressive plays and has shown some maturity that you don’t often see from a guy his age. Gets there early in the morning, works on the JUGS, works on route running. A lot of promise there, really excited about what he’s going to be, and sooner rather than later. … We’re excited about him.”
Bigger and Better Front Seven
“We have depth, versatility, powerful guys, guys that can knock people back and stop the run and guys that can affect the quarterback,” Cristobal said. “When you have versatility you can move guys around, make it more difficult for offenses to get a beat on what you’re doing.”
“Our linebackers are bigger, more depth there as well,” Cristobal said. “We feel we have a really good front seven.”
The Expected Improvement in the Secondary
“We had to really revamp the secondary, We did not do a good enough job recruiting talented guys and depth at that position (last year),” Cristobal said. “We got guys that can come in and make an impact right away.”
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.