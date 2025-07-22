All Hurricanes

Miami's Improvement in Depth the Key to Winning in 2025

Mario Cristobal notes that the improvement in depth on both sides of the ball will lead the Miami Hurricanes to success this season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
There was a clear void in the depth the Miami Hurricanes had to offer last season.

If you look at last season's depth chart and compare it to this year, Mario Cristobal took advantage of the transfer portal to sure up as many holes as possible from last season.

“I feel we have more balance because we have more experienced depth," Cristobal said. “We have a good idea going in (to camp the depth chart), but we want to validate performance every single day,” he said. “It’s an exciting time and tons of momentum.”

Recieving Core Depth

CORAL GABLES — Miami Hurricanes freshman receiver Malachi Toney (12) during Miami's Spring Game / Justice Sandle/ Miami Hurricanes On SI

“Confident in both those positions (TE and WR),” Cristobal said. “Guys that have been here, just arrived, have proven in practice they are worthy, can make the necessary plays, can make adjustments on the run, are mentally and physically tough enough to handle what we do. In five plus weeks, we feel confident they will be in a position they can be successful at a really, really high rate.”

“He’s a special talent, special young man,” Cristobal said. “He has really made some impressive plays and has shown some maturity that you don’t often see from a guy his age. Gets there early in the morning, works on the JUGS, works on route running. A lot of promise there, really excited about what he’s going to be, and sooner rather than later. … We’re excited about him.”

Bigger and Better Front Seven

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) tackles Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

“We have depth, versatility, powerful guys, guys that can knock people back and stop the run and guys that can affect the quarterback,” Cristobal said. “When you have versatility you can move guys around, make it more difficult for offenses to get a beat on what you’re doing.”

“Our linebackers are bigger, more depth there as well,” Cristobal said. “We feel we have a really good front seven.”

The Expected Improvement in the Secondary

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) reacts after breaking pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“We had to really revamp the secondary, We did not do a good enough job recruiting talented guys and depth at that position (last year),” Cristobal said. “We got guys that can come in and make an impact right away.”

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

