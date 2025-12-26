Miami's Carson Beck Gives Early Breakdown to Ohio State's Stout Defense
Through the air against No. 7 Texas A&M, the Miami Hurricanes' star quarterback only threw for 14 completions and 103 yards.
It was a windy day in College Station, but it was enough for the Canes to get the upset victory over the Aggies.
However, against No. 2 Ohio State, the Canes will need to have a better performance from Carson Beck. There won't be wind to hurt him and his deep balls to Joshisa Trader in Arlington, Tx, but the defense adjustments from the reigning national champions could cause Miami's best chance at winning to be thrown for a loop.
Beck is still watching film to understand the Buckeyes defense, but knows that this game is going to come down to him and the offensive execution.
"Yeah, I've only had one day to really watch them and what they do," Beck said. "So I just kind of tried to get a general culmination of their run-downs and things of that sort. I haven't really dived into the specifics of third downs, red zone, situational football. Kind of just watched a couple of games and seen what they do.
"Again, obviously, they're a very, very talented defense. In the back end, the front seven," Beck said. "I mean, they can run all over the field, sideline to sideline. They attack the ball well. They swarm. And then again, their DBs are really, really good. So it's going to be a challenge for us offensively, but it's a challenge that we're, looking forward to. But we do recognize how talented they are, and we're going to have to come and execute. And at the end the day, it will be about us."
Moreover, what is noticeable is the team's energy and preparation for this game. Miami's Mario Cristobal loves the mentality of the team at this current stage and wants to lean into it against the Buckeyes.
"I see a mentality and resiliency of the team, they were awesome on their way in," Cristobal said. "And I credit to them, credit to the guys in the locker room, the coaches in the building, the staff, really, everybody's involved, the training, the strength conditioning, staff, everybody. Everybody has a hand in it. But I think we've done a good job wiring our program, staff included as well, to talk a certain way, think a certain way.
"Not robotic as it relates to processes, as it relates to being a competitor, and what that really means, especially as it relates to a sport that will tear you down and break it down if you let it, and it's going to demand of you your very best. It's going to demand that you respond in some situation that's going to make or break their season. So, that part is really exciting for me, because I feel that this team, in terms of challenges and throwing difficult scenarios and situations at them, is when I think we're our best."
