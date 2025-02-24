Miami's Mario Cristobal Ranked ahead of Bill Belichick as the Second Best Head Coach in the ACC
A new season means a new rankings list of coaches from each conference.
he College Football Report released it's ACC rankings for head coach, and Miami's Mario Cristobal is shockingly placed as the second-best coach in the ACC.
Clemson's head coach Dabo Swinney sitting at the top is no surprise however Cristobal being under him could be shocking. What is more shocking is where new North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick ranks coming into the season. He sits fifth on the list.
Some would say that having Cristobal ahead of Belichick would be insane until you think about how he has not coached at the college level. Cristobal has rebuilt a wasteland program back to national relevance over the past three seasons and now has the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft representing Miami.
Belichick is just getting his feet in the water of the recruiting game as well something no one in the ACC can compete against Cristobal in.
That is the main reason that Cristobal is so high. Yes, some of his coaching can be questionable but those issues were not seen this year. He had a great coaching year for the Hurricanes, just a bad defense.
Year four for Cristobal will prove that he is a top 10 coach in the nation for a reason and could creep into the top five if he wins at an extremely high level.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.