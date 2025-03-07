Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. Highlights His Growth In Leadership From Year One to Now
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Spring practice highlights some of the growing pains with every program, but the Miami Hurricanes football team is running a smooth ship before spring break.
Junior defensive edge Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has been one of those players who now man a row to push the Hurricanes program to the next level. With that comes a lot of new faces following him around the facility but for Bain it is just a part of taking that next step as a leader.
"I felt like [my leadership] grown way more than when I first got here," Bain said. "I was more of a lead-by-example kind of guy so when I see like the freshman come in they kind of like just follow me around find it kind of weird at first because I ain't used to that but once I understand what they doing then I tend to try to be more of a coach, well second coach at least."
Armondo Blount and Justin Scott are some players that come to mind on who he is leading for the future of the program, but he also knows that he isn't perfect. The only thing he can do is hard as hard as possible to show that the goal is to get better.
"Just try to teach them up on their game while also perfecting mine so they can see that I'm not perfect," Bain said. "Nobody ever going to be perfect but when we working together, we all working for one goal to get better."
