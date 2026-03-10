How to Watch the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Tournament
While the Miami Hurricanes have fallen outside the top 25 of the AP Poll, the Canes are still one of the most dangerous teams in the country. It helps when Jai Lucas is one of the best coaches in the country and when the team's three players are tabbed to All-Conference teams.
Furthermore, it's win or go home now for the Hurricanes. The ACC Tournament is here, and the Canes have three opponents that they have already seen this season to play once again.
As the No. 3 seed, the Canes will face off against SMU, Syracuse, or Louisville. The most likely option is the Cardinals, but still, anything can happen in these tournament-style settings.
The first game for the Canes will take place on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2, and the ESPN app.
After the Canes will figure out if all roads lead to Duke or if they will be a semi-final exit.
Here are the day-by-day matchups and full schedule for the ACC Tournament.
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Matchups and Schedule
Tuesday, March 10: First round
Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pitt 2 p.m. ACCN, ESPN app
Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse 4:30 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app
Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest 7 p.m.ACCN, ESPN app
Wednesday, March 11: Second round
Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Game 1 winner 12 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPNU, ESPN app
Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal 7 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app
Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU, ESPN app
Thursday, March 12: Quarterfinals
Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner 12 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 6 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Friday, March 13: Semifinals
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner7 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner9:30 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app
Saturday, March 14: Championship
Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app
ACC Tournament Bracket
