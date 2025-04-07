Miami's Star Defensive Edge Rueben Bain Jr. Bringing A Healthier Mindset This Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Some will question the Miami Hurricanes and have some concerns about the stretch and conditioning side of the program. That is why star defensive player Rueben Bain Jr. is bringing a healthier mindset into this season.
The goal for Bain is not to end up in the same situation as last year. He battled a calf injury for the entire season. It hampered him and the entire defensive front. He has changed his eating habits to cut his body fat down to be as explosive as he can be for this new season.
“We've been working pretty hard at trying to lose weight, trying to cut body fat down, um, but eating pretty healthy, Bain said. "Changing our body the right way in the off-season has been nice, a nice transformation.”
Add in others having the same mindset as him, and competition continues to shine on the defensive line. Bain also knows that it will make his group and the offensive line grow as well. He is working on the small details, and being healthier also gives him an edge in other categories.
“It’s been really competitive, especially with the O-line," Bain said. "I've been trying to just focus on small details and that's going to really help me get that next step. Been working every day after practice with coach [Taylor] and it's been transcending in the right direction. So if I keep it off [the weight], I feel like I'll be alright.”
The new defensive has been simple for the Canes. A healthier team will only increase the potential that they have moving forward.