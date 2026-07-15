Miami's Time With Transfer Quarterbacks Likely Comes to an End After This Season

Pressure is a privilege. At least that is what some say when it comes to opportunities of a lifetime.

Mario Cristobal has now presented that opportunity to his quarterback room, at least for next season.

Three years in a row and three expensive tabs that the Miami Hurricanes have had to pay for quarterbacks out of the transfer portal to get the team up to speed around the country.

After Cam Ward and Carson Beck, the Canes believed they had their quarterback of the future in Emory Williams, but after his showing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2024, they knew the room wasn't where it needed to be.

Williams has transferred and is the starting quarterback at East Carolina, while the rest of the Hurricanes' room behind star quarterback Darian Mensah consists of two freshmen and a sophomore.

Luke Nickel, Judd Anderson, and Dereon Coleman: one of those three will be the starting quarterback for Miami next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Judd Anderson (15) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We finally feel our quarterback room and its supporting cast is ready to roll,” Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show on 104.3 WQAM. “So at this time next year, we don’t have to go to the portal. We’re good with our high school recruits, the way they’re developing and what’s coming in. Throughout the last three years, we’ve had to go and pluck certain parts for our team out of the portal because we weren’t quite there.”

However, similar to other years, the Canes won't shy away from the portal if a quarterback presents itself.

"I also say this: every single year is different, even though our foundation is the high school player, we're never going to deny ourselves the opportunity to get better as a program if there is a player that we can take up in the portal that can help our program," Cristobal said.

This will be the biggest challenge in Cristobal's tenure, and how the future goes. His recruiting and evaluation have been the best around the country, but the one thing that hasn't been seen is getting the quarterback out of high school.

Nickel, Anderson, and Coleman were the top 10 quarterbacks in their class but have yet to see the field. After another year learning under one of the best quarterbacks in the country, they could also take that step as one of the best.

Nevertheless, that is a problem for next season.

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