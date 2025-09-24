Miami Schedule Was the Perfect Model As the ACC Goes to Nine Conference Games

All Hurricanes

The ACC is moving to a nine conference game schedule.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Change was always going to happen in this curent area of college football.

After the SEC moved to a nine-conference game schedule, the Atlantic Coast Conference followed suit only a few days later.

Now more than ever, conference play will be as important as the one out-of-conference play game that the ACC is shifting to.

"We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule. Today, the athletic directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents. This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams. There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today's decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption."

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips

How Does This Affect the Miami Hurricanes?

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) jumps over the pile for a touchdow
This season, the Hurricanes had to perfect a model of what the schedule should look like for every team around the country. They have eight conference games, but they also played two Power 4 schools, Notre Dame and Florida.

UM was not running from any competition, they embraced it.

The Hurricanes have had the perfect model ever since Mario Cristobal returned to Coral Gables as a head coach. He has gone 3-0 against the SEC in this time and continued to show that the Hurricanes are not a team that should be overlooked.

The Canes will now have a chance to focus on dominating the league, and with the expanded playoff system, it will be the perfect time for the Canes to show that this new era will not take some schools as lightly as others.

Moreover, it is the perfect time for the Canes to take claim as one of the best in the conference by claiming an ACC Championship.

