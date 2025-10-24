Miami Superstar Ranked as the Best Freshman in the Country
The Miami Hurricanes are looking to get back on track against the Stanford Cardinals and it starts with one of the best players on the team having an eltric day.
Malachi Toney has been the best wide receiver to come out of Coral Gables in some time. In a new ranking from ESPN, Toney sits at the top among all other freshmen in the country as the best.
1. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami
One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. Even in an upset loss to Louisville, he was a bright spot with nine catches for 135 yards, a 12-yard reverse for a TD, and a 2-point conversion pass. Toney already has a knack for showing up against the Hurricanes' toughest opponents.
He averaged 85 yards per game against Miami's three AP Top 25 opponents, and he tallied a then-career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Canes' 28-22 win over Florida State. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he has become Carson Beck's most reliable target, leading Miami in receptions (38) and yards (510) through six games. Both of those marks rank in the top 10 in the ACC. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.
2. Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins
3. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars
4. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines
5. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears
6. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks
7. Michael Carroll, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes
9. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke Blue Devils
10. Dontrell Glover, OG, Georgia Bulldogs
11. Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon Ducks
12. Demetres Samuel Jr., CB, Syracuse Orange
13. Zahir Mathis, DE, Maryland Terrapins, and Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins
14. Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas Longhorns
15. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma Sooners
Toney is on pace to break nearly every freshman record in program history. So far this season, He has 38 receptions, 510 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.
He also leading the country with the most receptions without a drop among all FBS receivers.
Most receptions WITHOUT a drop among ALL FBS WRs:
Malachi Toney, Miami (FL): 38
Ian Strong, Rutgers: 37
DeAree Rogers, Northern Illinois: 35
Carnell Tate, Ohio State: 34
Braden Pegan, Utah State: 34
Que'Sean Brown, Duke: 31
Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, ODU: 30
