All Hurricanes

Miami Superstar Ranked as the Best Freshman in the Country

The Miami Hurricanes have a star receiver on their hands as Malachi Toney continues to impress the world.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to get back on track against the Stanford Cardinals and it starts with one of the best players on the team having an eltric day.

Malachi Toney has been the best wide receiver to come out of Coral Gables in some time. In a new ranking from ESPN, Toney sits at the top among all other freshmen in the country as the best.

1. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against the
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of the youngest players in the country, Toney reclassified into Miami's 2025 class and wasted no time proving he was undervalued as a three-star recruit. Even in an upset loss to Louisville, he was a bright spot with nine catches for 135 yards, a 12-yard reverse for a TD, and a 2-point conversion pass. Toney already has a knack for showing up against the Hurricanes' toughest opponents.

He averaged 85 yards per game against Miami's three AP Top 25 opponents, and he tallied a then-career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Canes' 28-22 win over Florida State. At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, he has become Carson Beck's most reliable target, leading Miami in receptions (38) and yards (510) through six games. Both of those marks rank in the top 10 in the ACC. With secure hands, quickness after the catch and fearlessness in traffic, Toney looks like Miami's next great playmaker.

2. Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins

3. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU Cougars

4. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines

5. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears

6. Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks

7. Michael Carroll, OL, Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

9. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke Blue Devils

10. Dontrell Glover, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

11. Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon Ducks

12. Demetres Samuel Jr., CB, Syracuse Orange

13. Zahir Mathis, DE, Maryland Terrapins, and Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins

14. Graceson Littleton, CB, Texas Longhorns

15. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma Sooners

Toney is on pace to break nearly every freshman record in program history. So far this season, He has 38 receptions, 510 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

He also leading the country with the most receptions without a drop among all FBS receivers.

Most receptions WITHOUT a drop among ALL FBS WRs:
Malachi Toney, Miami (FL): 38
Ian Strong, Rutgers: 37
DeAree Rogers, Northern Illinois: 35
Carnell Tate, Ohio State: 34
Braden Pegan, Utah State: 34
Que'Sean Brown, Duke: 31
Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, ODU: 30

Read More: Miami Freshman On Pace to Break Several Program Records

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football