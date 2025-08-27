Miami vs. Notre Dame: 5 Things the Hurricanes Must Do To Win
No. 10 Miami has a chance to upset No. 6 Notre Dame on Aug. 31.
There are several key factors that need to happen if the Hurricanes want to have a chance in a potential game of the year showdown to start the season.
Fast Start
Similar to the outing in 2017, the Hurricanes started fast and were able to dominate the Fighting Irish from start to finish. This game can be similar if the Hurricanes can find some magic in their special teams and a few timely turnovers on defense. With a projected rockin' crowd ready for the Hurricanes team, this can be one of the most electric environments in recent memory. A Keelan Marion punt and/or kickoff return would signal a sign that things have changed for the better.
Run, Run, Run
The Hurricanes averaged seven yards a carry last season, but when games got tough, they forgot about the run, and it cost them in the only two losses of the season. OC Shannon Dawson will have to keep that in mind as they enter the opening game of the season with this rushing by committee mindset.
Containing Jeremiyah Love
The game plan will be running right at Rueben Bain Jr, similar to how the Fighting Irish ran right at Abdul Carter in the Penn State College Football Playoff game. Moreover, the Hurricanes have to contain Love. He is the one gamebreaker on the Fighting Irish team that can make life miserable for everyone on the defensive side of the ball. Against quality teams, there were signs of a production drop, and the Hurricanes have to neutralize him and force quarterback CJ Carr to make plays.
Carson Beck Needs Three Explosive Plays
There will be chances for Beck to make explosive plays down the field, but the key will be will he has the key connection with the wide receivers now that he is fully healthy. This is also the time for Beck to show that he is still one of the elite football players in college football. With three possible explosive plays in his pocket with some play action to run off of, this could be one of the best ways Beck can show the country why he was QB1 in the first place.
Secondary Creates at Least Two Turnovers
What a perfect time to show that this Hurricanes secondary is not like the one from last season. The Canes will have some chances when Carr tries to push the ball down the field. All reports indicate that during the Fighting Irish Fall Camp, it was one of his biggest issues. He wants to, and if he does, there will be a chance for some of the new talent to put their names on the map as they rewrite the history of the Hurricanes' secondary.
