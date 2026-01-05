Carson Beck Felt Indifferent On What Team Miami Would Face in the Fiesta Bowl

CORAL GABLES — At the start of the season, nothing would have been better for star Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck than to be in the position that he is in now. He is one win away from a home national championship game, but instead of playing his former team, he will face the only other SEC school that has stumped his dominant reign over the conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs lost in the Sugar Bowl to the Ole Miss Rebels, killing any major storyline between Beck getting revenge over his former team and leading the Canes to a national championship.

However, Beck didn't care who he was facing in the Fiesta Bowl. All he was focused on was getting a head start on film, regardless of who he was playing, when he watched the game.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Leroy Roker III (28) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) tackle Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I don't think that the outcome of the game had really any effect on my emotions or how I felt," Beck said. "Honestly, the whole entire game, I was just dissecting both of the defenses, trying to see what they were doing. Trying to start kind of getting a head start jump for preparation for this week. So again, that's really what my focus was during the game. Ole Miss won, and I immediately went and started watching a couple of games and trying to get a little head start and jump for preparation."

Beck knew that playing the Bulldogs would have been a dream scenario, but at this point in the season, he doesn't care who he has to face. His outlook this whole season has been one of gratitude. He continues to play meaningful football and has a chance to write his legacy elsewhere.

"For me, I think just my outlook on everything and the way I've been able to grow throughout the season has honestly been everything," Beck said. "And that's why I came back and why I wanted to be another year in college and come to the University of Miami is to be in this position. We had a really good feeling about this team and the talent that we were going to have. From the coaches to the players and the way that everything has meshed, it's been an unbelievable season for us. We're just going to continue to work and focus on what we need to focus on.

